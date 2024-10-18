Sports Minister Celebrates Nigeria’s U17 Women’s Team Victory Against New Zealand

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, has expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Nigeria’s U17 Women’s National Football Team, the Flamingos, for their impressive 4-1 victory over New Zealand in the opening match of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup on Wednesday night.

In a statement following the match, Minister Enoh praised the team for their outstanding performance, showcasing remarkable skill, determination, and sportsmanship. “The Flamingos have made Nigeria proud with this fantastic victory. Their exceptional play reflects the immense talent and potential of our young female athletes,” he stated.

The Minister also commended the efforts of the coaching staff and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in developing women’s football in the country. “This victory is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in the team’s preparation. It is essential that we continue to support and invest in women’s sports to foster their growth and success,” he added.

As the tournament progresses, Enoh encouraged all Nigerians to rally behind the Flamingos, emphasizing the significance of unity and support for the team. “Let us come together as a nation to support our girls as they pursue victory and represent Nigeria on the global stage,” he said.

He concluded by wishing the Flamingos continued success in their upcoming matches, expressing confidence in their ability to advance further in the tournament.

The Flamingos of Nigeria took the lead after two minutes at the CFC Stadium in Santiago De Los Caballeros, and had extended the margin to 3-0 within half an hour.

Overall, New Zealand were outplayed in terms of possession, territory, and shots on goal.

Nigeria, who picked the bronze medal at the last FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.Harmony Chidi set up Shakirat Moshood for the game’s opening goal.

Khadijat Adegoke, in the 13th minute, gave a second goal when she smashed home a shot that slipped through the hands of New Zealand goalkeeper Brooke Neary.

Faridat Abdulwahab scored the third goal from outside the New Zealand penalty area.

Nigeria scored their fourth goal early in the second half when Adegoke crossed for midfielder Taiwo Afolabi to head into the net.

Flamingos will next take on Ecuador on Saturday night.