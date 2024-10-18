Providus Bank Champions Sustainable Growth in Nigeria’s Non-oil Exports

Nume Ekeghe

Providus Bank, has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a sustainable export-driven economy.

The Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Walter Akpani, who articulated this vision in a welcome address delivered by Chief Risk Officer, Mr. Olugbile Erinwusi at the bank’s 4th Non-Oil Export Summit in Lagos, highlighted the financial institution’s strategic focus on enhancing Nigeria’s trade landscape. .

The summit, themed, “Non-Oil Export – The Past, The Present and The Future,” builds upon the successes of previous editions held in late 2022 and throughout 2023. Akpani explained that the event serves as a platform for collaboration with key stakeholders across various sectors, including agribusiness, mining, metals and African fashion—areas pivotal to Nigeria’s non-oil export potential.

He highlighted several initiatives aimed at bolstering export activities, including tailored trade support services, streamlined processing of necessary export documentation and the establishment of a dedicated export desk for advisory and financing solutions. Notably, the bank is also implementing concessions on foreign exchange charges to enhance profitability for exporters.

Executive Director/CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mrs. Nonye Ayeni, represented by Mr. Arnold Jackson, reiterated that non-oil exports could yield greater economic benefits than oil revenues. She stressed the need for Nigeria to harness its agricultural potential and bolster small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as part of its economic diversification efforts.