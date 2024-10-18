Osimhen Back in Training with Galatasaray 

Victor Osimhen has returned to full team training with Turkish champions Galatasaray after a muscle injury that sidelined him for the last two weeks.

The Napoli loanee suffered the injury during a Turkish Super Lig clash at Kasimpasa earlier this month.

The setback caused him to miss out on the Super Eagles squad for the 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Libya.

He also missed a UEFA Europa League tie in Latvia.

The 25-year-old striker could now return to action Saturday against Antalyaspor in the Turkish topflight.

‘Gala’ subsequent games are at home against Elfsborg of Sweden in the Europa League (Oct 23) and Istanbul Derby vs Besiktas (Oct 28).