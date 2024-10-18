  • Friday, 18th October, 2024

Osimhen Back in Training with Galatasaray 

Featured | 1 hour ago

Victor Osimhen has returned to full team training with Turkish champions Galatasaray after a muscle injury that sidelined him for the last two weeks.

The Napoli loanee suffered the injury during a Turkish Super Lig clash at Kasimpasa earlier this month.

The setback caused him to miss out on the Super Eagles squad for the 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Libya.

He also missed a UEFA Europa League tie in Latvia.

The 25-year-old striker could now return to action Saturday against Antalyaspor in the Turkish topflight.

‘Gala’ subsequent games are at home against Elfsborg of Sweden in the Europa League (Oct 23) and Istanbul Derby vs Besiktas (Oct 28).

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.