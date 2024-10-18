GCU Relays Heralds 80th Anniversary, Honours GAMSU Co-founder

Whilst the countdown to the Sixth Edition of the Government College Ughelli, GCU Relays has begun, the 80th Anniversary celebrations of the school’s founding are well underway, just as this year’s Relay would be in honour of the departed co-founder of the Gamaliel and Susan Onosode Foundation (GAMSU), Mrs Susan Onosode.

Founded in 1945, Government College Ughelli, over the years, has made its mark both in Academics and Sports, whilst producing notable and legendary personalities for the country.

With the celebrations and rolling out of the drums confirmed for January 15th – 17th, 2025, proponents of the GCU Relays cannot but reflect on the golden days of athletics glory and the compelling need to sustain the annual Inter-Collegiate Athletics meeting.

Strikingly, two days before this year’s edition, the matriarch of the Onosode family and Co-founder of the GAMSU Foundation, Deaconess Susan Onosode, will be laid to rest a few kilometres away in Ekingbo- Ughelli.

Preceding the final farewell will be a commendation service at Good News Baptist Church, Surulere, Lagos and the service of songs at Winners Baptist Church, Ekingbo-Ughelli.

GAMSU was established to foster the success of children through innovative and flexible learning opportunities while providing an enabling environment.

Since the inaugural edition, GAMSU has provided a pillar of support for the GCU Relays, which shares common values of ‘’contributing consistently to the promotion of quality education in Nigeria’’ including healthy sporting rivalry.

Entries for the GCU Relays 2024 were finalised last night with a record number of legacy schools confirming their participation within the strict requirements and conditions of the organisers’.

The GCU Relays is primed to promote sprint events in which Nigeria has comparative advantage over marathon.