FG Reassures Nigerians of Brighter Future

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to a brighter future for all Nigerians, pledging continued efforts to lift millions out of poverty.

Speaking at an event organised by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in collaboration with the Solidarity Empowerment Club (SEC) to mark the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Abel Enitan, reassured Nigerians of the government’s dedication to creating opportunities for all.

Represented by the Ministry’s Director of Reforms Coordination and Service Improvement, Odii Ndubisi Barry, Mr. Enitan said together we can transform the society, uplift the impoverished, and pave the way for a brighter future for all Nigerians.

The event, which was held under the theme “Ending Social and Institutional Maltreatment, Acting Together for a Just, Peaceful, and Inclusive Society,” emphasised the government’s efforts to combat poverty through various programmes.

Mr. Enitan highlighted initiatives under the Renewed Hope Agenda, including job creation, youth empowerment, and the provision of skills training.

He said: “The government remains proactive in eradicating poverty through programs such as the National Social Investment Program, the National Senior Citizens Centre, and the promotion of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).”

He also mentioned the government’s initiatives to reduce transportation costs through Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses and support for agriculture and infrastructure development.

In collaboration with SEC, the ministry also launched training programs for over 100 participants in skills such as cosmetology, solar system installation, and catering, with plans to expand the initiative across the country.

“Eradicating poverty is not just a task for the government; it is a moral imperative for us all. Let us stand together in solidarity and action, committed to making poverty a thing of the past,” Mr. Enitan concluded, calling on all stakeholders to join hands in building a prosperous and equitable Nigeria.

In his remarks, the Founder, SEC, Chukwuemeka Okezie, represented by Precious Cheche, outlined the club’s vision to address Nigeria’s escalating poverty crisis.

He said: “The urgency of the humanitarian crisis we face cannot be overstated. “With millions grappling with the harsh realities of poverty, the need for concerted action has never been more pressing.”

According to him, the SEC’s plan is centered on a comprehensive approach that includes skills acquisition, scholarships, and small and medium enterprise (SME) funding, all aimed at empowering Nigerians to build sustainable livelihoods. “We aim to complement the efforts of the President, state, and local governments.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Humanitarian Affairs, Mrs. Delu Bulus-Yakubu, commended the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry for organising the auspicious event, as she assured that the President Bola Tinubu’s is working assiduously to cushion the harsh impact of the prevailing economic hardship on Nigerians.

She said: “Today, as we celebrate the 2024 International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, I want to commend our ministry for organising this great event.I want to take this opportunity to advise the youths not to take this opportunity for granted, they should know that many are out there looking for opportunities like this, so, please use it judiciously. Also, I want to use this platform to plead with Nigerians

“I want to assure Nigerians today that the present administration is trying hard in implementing so many policies to cushion the impact of the hardship on Nigerians.”