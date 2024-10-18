Ethiopian Airlines to Extend New Aircraft to Lagos Fleet

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s No 1 carrier has said it will soon introduce its newest state-of-the-art Airbus A350-1000 aircraft that offers unmatched comfort, luxury, and technological advancements to its Lagos fleet.

This is just as it marked its 78th anniversary at the 20th Akwaaba African Travel Market in Lagos.

The airline’s Sales Manager, Mrs. Adetola Alabi, disclosed this while presenting a paper titled: ‘Ethiopian Airlines, Past, Present and Future Innovations for Continued Leadership in Aviation’.

She also showcased the airline’s rich history and exciting future.

Alabi said that passengers could expect a spacious and modern cabin with wider seats, more legroom, and a premium travel experience.

The A350-1000, Alabi informed, also features cutting-edge entertainment systems, Wi-Fi connectivity, and a quieter, smoother flight.

On the legacy of resilience and innovation, the sales manager stated that Ethiopian Airlines has been steadfast in Nigeria since the country’s independence in 1960.

She noted that despite challenging times, including the Nigerian Civil War the airline has remained committed to serving the Nigerian market.