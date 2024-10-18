Delta APC Women Excited as Okotete Rewards Loyalty at Women Summit

Women of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Delta State were ecstatic on Thursday in Asaba as a former National Women Leader, Hon Stella Okotete, hosted them to a summit where they were all empowered and rewarded for standing with the party during the last election.

The summit themed ‘Empowered To Serve’ had over 2000 women in attendance from all the local governments areas in the state, with 500 traders from other political parties decamping to the APC.

Earlier, Hon Okotete extolled the virtues of the women who stood by the party during the last election which led to the emergence of two senators, House of Representative members and 7 House of Assembly members.

She said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda holds hope and prosperous future for all.party faithful, adding that the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has also assured that she would visit them in no distant future.

The event also witnessed empowerments for women who have been loyal and faithful to the party at all levels. Mrs Ejieh Helen, who is from Delta North; Mrs Rita Ogagarojor, Delta South; and Mrs Queen Ogedengbe, Delta Central; all got the sum of one million naira each, while Mrs Roseline Akamakowe, Endurance Akoka, Edewor Rose, Lizzy Unurhoro and Mercy Ochei got N500,000 each.

Other categories of beneficiaries got N250,000, N150,000, N100,000 and N50,000 respectively.

The women who performed and danced to cultural songs, were happy that their efforts during the last election were rewarded.

The special guest at the event was the the National Women Leader of (APC), Dr Mary Alile Idele, who described the Executive Director, Business Development of the Nigerian Export -Import Bank (NEXIM), Hon Stella Okotete, as a consistent, loyal and steadfast leader of the party whom she was so proud of.

In her address, Idele stated that the summit was more than just an event; but a call to action—a reminder of the immense potential that resides within every woman.

The statement reads: “Today, we gather not only to celebrate our achievements but to reaffirm our commitment to using our strength, our voices, and our talents in service of something greater than ourselves.

“In every corner of the world, we see women breaking barriers, rising to leadership positions, and redefining what it means to lead and serve. Yet, empowerment is not just about personal success; it is about using that success to uplift others. The real measure of empowerment lies in how we transform our communities, support those around us, and build pathways for future generations to thrive.

“”Empowered to Serve” is a theme that speaks to the heart of this summit. Empowerment is not just about acquiring power, it’s about purpose. It is about how we channel our strengths into actions that benefit the many, not just the few. Whether we are in boardrooms, classrooms, marketplaces, or homes, our influence can shape the future.”

On her part, the State Women Leader, Mrs Tina Okwudili, announced that over 500 women traders joined the party, while also unveiling the Delta State Progressives Cooperative and Agricultural farmers schemes, an initiative aimed at economically empowering APC women in the state.

She remarked in parts “Today, we gather as a united force, driven by a shared vision and a common purpose, we stand at a threshold of a new era, where our collective efforts will shape the future of our great Party and our beloved state.”

Okotete, who all the leaders described in glowing terms as the uniting force holding the party together in the state, got plethora of commendations from the state Chairman of the party, Elder Omeni Sobotie, who was represented by his wife, Mrs Ify Sobotie.

The. Chairman acknowledged the profound impact of Okotete whom he referred to as the Lioness of the Niger Delta.

Members of the State House of Assembly also took their turns to shower encomium on Okotete for demonstrating leadership and flying the flag of the party higher with her welfare programmes for the people.

The members of the assembly present were, Hon Dafe Emakpor, who is the Minority Leader , Hon Ebitonmo Anthony Alapala, Hon Benson Obire, Hon Spencer Obokpare Ohwofa, Hon Matthew Omonade, Hon Blessing Achoja and Hon Obie Egbetamah among others.

The Women Leader from Edo State, Lady Betty Okoebor Benson, asked the women to consider themselves lucky for having a woman like H Okotete, tasking them to brace up and win the state for APC in 2027.