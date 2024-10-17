UBA Foundation Commences 2024 National Essay Competition

UBA Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has announced the commencement of the 2024 edition of its annual National Essay Competition (NEC) with a Call for Entries in Nigeria.

Now in its 14th year, the annual National Essay Competition (NEC) is part of the UBA Foundation’s education initiative aimed at championing literacy and encouraging intellectual development among senior secondary school students across Nigeria and the African continent.

The 2024 edition, the bank said in a statement, will see increased participation from senior secondary school students across Nigeria as they can conveniently submit their entries from the comfort of their homes or schools via the UBA Foundation NEC digital submission portal at.

The essay topic for the call for entries is, “Discuss the Impact of Carbon Emission on Climate in Nigeria: Challenges and Solutions”. Students are expected to properly research, write, scan and upload their handwritten essays to the digital portal on or before November 8, 2024.

The Chief Executive Officer, UBA Foundation, Bola Atta, who spoke ahead of the flag-off of this year’s completion, noted that despite the current global economic challenges, UBA Foundation remains steadfast in their commitment to educational excellence by significantly increasing the grant prizes this year

“We are aware of what families and parents are going through especially in the face of the current economic climate in Nigeria, and by raising the first-place prize to N7.5 million, with N5 million and N3.5 million for second and third places respectively, we are making a bold statement about our dedication to African education. The increase in grant prizes reflect our understanding of the rising costs of quality education and our determination to ensure that exceptional students can pursue their academic dreams without financial constraints,” Atta said