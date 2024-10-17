Ex-Deputy Govs Join Search for Solutions to Nigeria’s Socio-economic Problems

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Former Deputy Governors, who served in various states across Nigeria, have come together as a body to join in the search for lasting solutions to Nigeria’s debilitating problems.

The former deputies, who, at different periods, were involved in the business of governance in the 36 states, now operate under the umbrella of Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria.

They expressed worry over the apparent intractable problems holding Nigeria down, including issues of governance, insecurity, unstable exchange rate, corruption, among others, that urgently require lasting remedy.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Forum expressed its readiness to contribute in efforts to free Nigeria from the maelstrom of socio-economic problems. It said that its forthcoming 2024 national conference slated for Abuja would offer the opportunity to make its own input on the way forward.

The conference with theme: ‘Strategic Solutions for Good Governance, Food Security and Sustainable Growth in Nigeria’, is aimed to foster dialogue, share best practices and develop actionable strategies.

The ultimate goal of the dialogue is “to enhance good governance, ensure food security as well as stimulate sustainable growth in the country.”

The National Chairman of the Forum and a former Deputy Governor of Abịa State, Chris Akomas, is the convener of the Forum, while Mukhtar Shehu Shagari and Hazeem Gbolarumi are deputy conveners.

According to the Forum, “The primary objectives of this year’s conference are to facilitate discussions on effective governance and leadership practices, address the realities and aspirations of the Nigerian people, and explore innovative solutions to food security challenges.”

The participants would engage in developing policies and strategies for the nation’s economic stability and sustainable growth, as well as encourage collaboration between current leaders and their predecessors.

The 2024 National Conference would also host delegates from the Chambers of Commerce of Exporters and Importers of Poland, who are partners of the forum, for the establishment of Polish Nigeria Business Council (PNBC). A mini exhibition would be staged to showcase Polish products.