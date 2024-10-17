House Passes Independent Candidacy Bill for Second Reading 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has passed the Independent Candidacy Bill for a second reading.

The bill, titled ‘Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill’, 2024 was sponsored by Hon. Akin Rotimi.

The bill seeks to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended) to provide for independent candidacy.

This crucial legislation, which is a legacy bill from previous assemblies, was reintroduced for consideration following its first reading on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

Rotimi, in a statement Thursday, said the Bill would expand Nigeria’s democratic space.

He said: “Today, the bill was recommitted to the House Committee on Constitution Review for further comprehensive consideration and legislative action.

“This legislative action is pivotal for the continued evolution of our democracy. It recognizes the constitutional significance of offering citizens the option to run for public office independently, thereby ensuring greater inclusivity.

“This recommittal, serving as the second reading, followed a motion moved by Rep. Isah Bello Ambarura (APC, Sokoto), Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business and seconded by Rep. Akin Rotimi.”