  • Thursday, 17th October, 2024

Glo-sponsored Ofala Begins Friday

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

The Globacom-sponsored Ofala Festival of Onitsha, Anambra State, will begin on Friday, October 18, at the Ime Obi, the palace of the traditional ruler of the kingdom, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe.

According to a statement released by the digital solutions provider in Lagos yesterday, the first day of the ceremony, which is called Iru Ofala, will be held on Friday, while the festival will be concluded with the Azu Ofala on Saturday, October 19.

 A Royal Banquet organised by Globacom in honour of Igwe Achebe will be held at the Ime Obi on Wednesday, October 23, the statement disclosed.

Ofala, the biggest traditional festival in the South Eastern part of the country, is an occasion for the monarch to fulfil certain cultural obligations, and primarily a celebration by the Igwe and his subjects of his annual emergence from seclusion, during which period he successfully negotiates the fortunes of the kingdom. 

The theme of the 2024 Ofala is “Courage, Perseverance, and Self-Reliance” (Onye kwe, Chi’e ekwe), which reflects the traditional ruler’s message of hope and resilience in the face of prevailing hardship in the country. 

“We are proud to once again partner with the Ofala Steering Committee to showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage. The Ofala  is a celebration of our nation’s diversity and resilience, and we are honoured to be a part of it”, Globacom stated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.