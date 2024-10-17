Glo-sponsored Ofala Begins Friday

The Globacom-sponsored Ofala Festival of Onitsha, Anambra State, will begin on Friday, October 18, at the Ime Obi, the palace of the traditional ruler of the kingdom, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe.

According to a statement released by the digital solutions provider in Lagos yesterday, the first day of the ceremony, which is called Iru Ofala, will be held on Friday, while the festival will be concluded with the Azu Ofala on Saturday, October 19.

A Royal Banquet organised by Globacom in honour of Igwe Achebe will be held at the Ime Obi on Wednesday, October 23, the statement disclosed.

Ofala, the biggest traditional festival in the South Eastern part of the country, is an occasion for the monarch to fulfil certain cultural obligations, and primarily a celebration by the Igwe and his subjects of his annual emergence from seclusion, during which period he successfully negotiates the fortunes of the kingdom.

The theme of the 2024 Ofala is “Courage, Perseverance, and Self-Reliance” (Onye kwe, Chi’e ekwe), which reflects the traditional ruler’s message of hope and resilience in the face of prevailing hardship in the country.

“We are proud to once again partner with the Ofala Steering Committee to showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage. The Ofala is a celebration of our nation’s diversity and resilience, and we are honoured to be a part of it”, Globacom stated.