Teach for Nigeria Appoints Molade Adeniyi as CEO

Teach For Nigeria has announced the appointment of Molade Adeniyi as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Adeniyi succeeds Ayodele Olajiga, who provided outstanding interim leadership from June 2024, following the departure of Folawe Omikunle after over nine years of service.

Adeniyi is a visionary leader with a deep passion for empowering West Africa’s children and youth. Before joining Teach for Nigeria, Adeniyi served as the CEO of West Africa Vocational Education (WAVE) for nearly six years, where she focused on equipping young people with essential skills and opportunities.

Her leadership at WAVE resulted in significant business growth and a strong commitment to impactful initiatives. Molade currently serves on the Board of WAVE.

“I am deeply honored to join Teach for Nigeria and contribute to its vital mission of ensuring every child has access to quality education,” said Adeniyi.

“Education is transformative, and I am committed to mobilizing leaders to expand opportunities for Nigeria’s children.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Molade as our new CEO,” said Kunle Elebute, Chairman of the Teach For Nigeria Board. “Her leadership experience and dedication to educational equity make her the ideal person to lead Teach for Nigeria into its next chapter.”