Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria to Host Finance Masterclass

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria is set to host the Standard Chartered Finance Master Class (FMC), which is an annual event that brings together all finance professionals (irrespective of department) across the West Africa cluster of the bank, to share knowledge and trends in the finance industry.

The FMC is fully accredited by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in fulfilment of the Mandatory Continuing Professional Development requirement of the Institute. This SCBN/ICAN relationship has become a model selling point for the Institute and a rallying point for quality Subject Matter Experts (SME) in the country.

Anchored by the Bank’s Finance team in collaboration with volunteers across the bank, the FMC has grown in impact and relevance, winning the 2022 Standard Chartered CEO’s award for the prior year’s edition themed “Are you future ready?”.

Speaking about the programme, Executive Director (Nigeria) and Cluster Chief Financial Officer, Dayo Omolokun, said: “The FMC is our flagship learning platform for over 150 professionally qualified accountants and finance practitioners in Standard Chartered Bank, working across different functions in Nigeria and 5 other countries in the West Africa Cluster. FMC attendees engage with industry experts and thought leaders to explore broad range of topical developments shaping the world of Finance – from shifts in Geo-Political Economies to Technology-driven Innovations.

As well as new standards in Technical Accounting to ‘Future of Work Now’. FMC equips the Finance professional for the future by enabling them see the interconnectivity of ‘Glo-Cal’ trends!”

This year’s FMC is themed ‘What about Integrated Thinking, Integrated Reporting?’, and will hold from 22nd to 23rd October 2024 with physical and virtual attendees. Integrated thinking is a conceptual approach that encourages businesses to consider all the factors that influence value creation, both financial and non-financial. This broad view helps companies make better decisions, focusing on the long term, whilst promoting stronger stakeholder relationships, transparency and accountability, leveraging the tension between models to create value over the short, medium, and long term.

The line-up of speakers this year includes Abubakar Suleiman (MD/CEO Sterling Bank), Bode Abifarin (pioneer Flutterwave COO) and Kenneth Igbomor (CNBC Africa).

Some of the speakers at past FMC included Temi Popoola (CEO, Nigeria Exchange Limited), Dr Doyin Salami (Economist/Professor, Lagos Business School), Dr Bismarck Rewane (CEO, Financial Derivatives Limited), Dr Sola Adeduntan (former Group MD/CEO First Bank Nigeria), Oreoluwa Boboye (CEO, Jobberman), Bisi Lamikanra (Board Member, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited and former Partner/Head of Advisory Services, KPMG), and Dr. Temitope Oshikoya (Chief Economic Strategist Nextnomics).