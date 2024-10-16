Obaseki: We Took Bold, Hard Decisions to Reposition Our Civil Service in 8years

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration had in the last eight years undertaken deep-rooted reforms to change the attitude and thinking of workers in the state and reposition the state’s civil and public service for improved service delivery.

Obaseki disclosed this at the swearing-in of members of the Edo State Civil Service Commission held at the EXCO Chambers at the Government House, Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The governor said the focus and priority on the civil servants were deliberate because they were the most important asset of any government.

Inaugurating the five new members of the State’s Civil Service Commission, Obaseki charged them to improve on the innovations of his administration, which has placed the state’s civil and public service above others in the country.

Members of the Commission included Iguodala Aluyi, who is chairman, with Ehi Obaseki, Gilbert Adegboyega, Julie Olatunji, and Margaret Ohiowele as members.

“This afternoon we have undertaken a very significant event and process with the swearing in of the new members of the Civil Service Commission of Edo State.

“This is a watershed moment in our state. It’s a culmination of the very important and deep-rooted reforms we have undertaken in Edo State over the last eight years to reposition the Civil Service.

“The most important asset of any government, institution or state is the people who work in that institution. The most valuable instrument for the Edo State Government is the staff that works for the Government.

“If the people are the priority and assets, it therefore means that most priority and attention must be paid to such people. In the last 8 years, we have taken deep-rooted steps to change the positioning, attitude, thinking, and infrastructure of our public service. I started with the public service and I am ending with the public service.”