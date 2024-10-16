MTN Foundation Empowers 380 Students with N114m Scholarship 

As part of efforts to contribute to the sustainable development and growth of the nation’s economy, MTN Nigeria Foundation has empowered 380 students across the country with scholarships worth N114 million.

The telecommunications firm announced this at the award ceremony organised by the foundation for scholars in Lagos.

According to the firm, the initiative is an annual scheme which has been taking place for the past 13 years with the main purpose of awarding students whose exceptional academic achievements are not only a reflection of their potential but also a contribution to the sustainable economic development of the nation’s economy and beyond.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of MTN Nigeria Foundation, Odunayo Sanya, urged the scholars to embrace that quality education is a powerful tool that helps shape minds, foster innovations, and enhance societal growth.

In his keynote, the Commissioner for Innovation Science and Technology in Lagos, Olatubosun Alake, explained that as individuals, it is very important to stay focused on acquiring and developing knowledge to provide value to our surroundings and country.

Alake further stated that owing to this, the Lagos government remains dedicated to implementing and supporting initiatives that enable the upskilling and growth of its residents.

On his part, the Registrar of the University of Ibadan, Ganiyu Saliu, pointed out that such corporate social responsibility schemes are crucial for the nation’s economic recovery as the state and federal government can not achieve it on their own without the help of the private sector.

He added that the programme would enable the youths to be better citizens as long as they can maximise the opportunities the program has provided. But it will also inspire them to give back to society.

The scholarship scheme covered students, particularly in science and technology, blind students and the top 10 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates.