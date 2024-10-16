MFM Retains Zenith Bank League Title, Beats Customs in Final

Defending champions of the Zenith Bank/NBBF Women’s Basketball League, MFM Women Basketball team on Tuesday evening at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, retained the league title won for the first time last year when they defeated the same team they played in the last game in 2023, Nigeria Customs, 64 to 53 points to emerge 2024 winners.

The Olukoya ladies remained the team to beat since the start of the Final 8 and showed why they were the defending champions, winning all their quarters and at some point in the game leading with as much as 19 points as they went into the half time of the game 36-17 points.

They continued from where they stopped in the first half as they continue to respond to their fans’ shout of ‘Let’s go fire, let’s go’.

Despite all efforts by Customs to reduce the tally continued to be met by astute defending from the defending champion.

Speaking with sportswriters after the game, the GMD/CEO, Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Adaora Umeoji OON, ably represented by General Manager, Mrs. Olatilewa Akinwolere, said the bank would continue to do more to put Nigeria on the world map. She applauded all the teams that took part in the league right from the preliminaries up to the two phases of the Savannah and Atlantic Conferences.

Meanwhile, nine-time winners of the league, First Bank Women Basketball League had to sweat for points in the third place match against Royal Aces, coming from behind to defeat the surprise team of the competition with just a point with the game ending 46-45 points.

The winner MFM went home with prize money of N1.750m while Customs and First Bank received N750,000 and N500,000 respectively for their efforts.