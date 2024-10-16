Keyamo Wants Airline Operators to Patronise Local Caterers

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has requested airline operators to patronise local caterers, especially for outbound flights, saying it would promote Nigeria’s cultural heritage and economic development.

Keyamo said this while receiving the delegation of Lufthansa Group at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, according to a statement yesterday.

The minister who commended the Lufthansa Group for its services in the aviation industry over the years, equally mandated all aircraft leaving or coming Nigeria to ensure they treat Nigerians well on board of their flights.

He said the essence for requesting patronage of local caterers during outbound flight is to promote Nigeria cultural heritage, economic development and encourage local caterers.

Keyamo appealed to foreign airlines to ensure all aircraft coming to Nigeria are in good shape, decrying a situation where some foreign airlines lift Nigerian passengers with outdated aircraft while using the most modern ones in other countries.

Keyamo informed the Lufthansa Group that the Nigerian government had upgraded the Muhammadu Buhari Airport, Maiduguri to an international airport and urged the airline to utilise the opportunity to harness the huge market awaiting all airlines when the airport commences operation in January 1, 2025.

Senior Director Sales, Southern and East Africa, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, Rene Koinzack, in a remark, commended President Bola Tinubu and the aviation minister for the uncommon transformation at the airports.

He said Nigeria immigration service had been doing excellently at the airport and promised to ensure all passengers have value for their money.

Koinzack said the essence of the meeting was to thank the minister for ease of doing business in Nigeria and further strengthen the partnership between Nigeria and Lufthansa Group.

He stated that going forward, Lufthansa would patronise local caterers on board Lufthansa, maintaining that Lufthansa Group will continue to support the growth of Nigeria aviation industry and its economy in general.