Boeing Invites Keyamo to Airline Economic Conference in Dublin

Chinedu Eze

World’s top aircraft manufacturer, the Boeing Company, has invited the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, to the forthcoming Airline Economics Conference holding in Dublin, Ireland, from January 12 through 15, 2025.



Keyamo would also use the opportunities of the conference to meet with leasing companies, thereby fostering the ministry’s plan to ensure successful dry leasing arrangement for Nigerian airlines.



The letter dated October 24, 2024, signed by Commercial Sales Director, Africa Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Moore Ibekwe, commended Keyamo for his work at the ministry.



The statement hinted that development under the minister’s leadership, to enhance the lives of Nigerians through an improved aviation industry was noticeable.



Boeing stated that following the minister’s visit to its facilities in the United States earlier in the year, the press coverage on the company’s activities had been remarkably positive, hoping to capitalise on the positive momentum in the spirit of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).



The letter emphasised that during the minister’s visit, one of the follow up items was to organise a forum during the Airline Economics Conference whereby both parties could leverage the relationships with leasing companies’ leadership for the minister to meet them and update them personally on the strides that the Federal Government of Nigeria was undertaking to improve the aviation industry.



The letter added: “As we all agreed, in the presence of our Senior Vice President of Sales, it will be best if they heard from you firsthand. On our side, we are coordinating the efforts with lessors to firm up dates and timing for these meetings.



“We would like to keep the delegation small and focused on Nigerian airlines seriously considering leasing of aircraft in the next 24 months. It is important that the airlines we bring to the forefront are prepared, so that we can demonstrate real business opportunities to keep the attention of the lessors.”



Boeing further stated that it was also working with several banks in Nigeria and Africa Trade Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) to develop a credit enhancement product specifically for Nigeria to facilitate operating leases.



The US-based company stated this would lead to the provision of an additional layer of security to global lessors who may have shown interest in the region.

Boeing, therefore, urged the minister to attend the conference with representatives from the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), Nigerian banks, lessors/financiers to chart a course for a new future for Nigerian aviation.