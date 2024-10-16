IDGC: NAWOJ Donate Educational Items in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Bauchi State chapter has donated learning and instructional materials to Government Girls Secondary School(GGSS) Kofar Wambai to Mark the 2024 International Day of the Girls Child (IDGC).

The items include textbooks, whiteboards, dusters and markers to improve the learning process.

The theme for the 2024 International Day for the Girl Child is ‘Girls Vision for the Future’.

Mrs. Rashida Yusuf, chairperson of NAWOJ in the state, reiterates the commitment to advocate and promote girl-child education and adolescent health.

She said the association would intensify sensitization campaigns on welfare and support girls to achieve their potential.

“NAWOJ will continue to mentor and counsel girls in various areas to support them in achieving their future potential.