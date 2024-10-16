  • Wednesday, 16th October, 2024

EmPLE Insurance Unveils Market Posturing Strategy for Expansion 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Ebere Nwoji

Insurance underwriting  firm, emPLE Insurance has unveiled its insurance businesses and  strategic market posturing. Following its acquisition of Old Mutual’s Life and General Insurance businesses in Nigeria.

emPLE said it has been positioned to deliver enhanced services and solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of Nigerians across various sectors.

Managing Director of the firm Rantimi Ogunleye said his management team was  excited to lead the  new chapter in Nigeria’s insurance industry.

He said at  emPLE, both the management and staff  focus on empowering individuals, households and families with accessible insurance products that not only protect their existing lifestyle but also contribute to long-term generational wealth creation. 

“We are here to showcase the peerless benefits and the possibilities that insurance can unlock for Nigerians.The company’s general insurance arm is also driving change through its offerings. These include comprehensive and innovative motor, home, and business insurance products tailored to meet the demands of today’s dynamic and uncertain business landscape. 

Also speaking, Managing Director of EmPLE General Insurance, Olalekan Oyinlade, 

noted that the goal of the company’s management team  was to make insurance more accessible to all Nigerians, their enterprise and industries. 

“From motor to home and business insurance policies, these solutions will protect our customers from unforeseen risks, focusing on tailored products, quick claims processing and personalised service. We are particularly proud of how our offerings cater to existing and emerging needs in a rapidly changing global and local micro-economic realities.”

He said emPLE was committed to promoting financial inclusion by ensuring its products were  affordable and accessible to a wide range of targeted customers. 

According to him, the company’s understanding of the industry’s dynamics, would  collaborate with key stakeholders, including brokers, agents, and tech innovators, to reshape the Nigerian insurance market through unique product development and exceptional value creation.

