Adebogun Hails Tinubu for National Youth Confab

Funmi Ogundare

The Director, Caleb Group of Schools, Dr. Ola Adebogun, has commended President Bola Tinubu for the proposed National Youth Conference (NYC) and other youth -focused programmes aimed at addressing social and economic challenges facing Nigerian youths.

Adebogun, who stated this at a meeting in Lagos, noted that the conference would provoke meaningful dialogue and empower young people to participate actively in nation building.

He described the president’s desire to convene the 30-day confab as a laudable programme that would unite young people nationwide to collaboratively develop solutions to various issues affecting the country.

Adebogun, who is also the visitor to Caleb University, stressed that the proposed youth conference shows President Tinubu’s recognition of young people’s potentials in running an inclusive governance.

“I commend President Tinubu for the visionary initiatives, which will, no doubt, have a lasting impact on Nigeria’s future, empowering young people to drive positive change and shape the country’s destiny.

He said the future of the nation belongs to the youth, adding that it was imperative to invest and create opportunities for their growth and development.

“The proposed three Million Technical Talents (3MTT) initiative by the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, which aims to build a technical talent backbone for the country, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), providing loans to students pursuing tertiary education and the Renewed Hope Labour Employment Programme (LEEP), which aims to creating 2.5 million jobs annually, will definitely yield the much expected people – friendly results soonest,” Adebogun stated.

The educationist noted that by these various youth – focused programmes, the president would be giving hope to the youth as the initiatives would not only give our young people an advantage in the rapidly changing world, but also give them sense of belonging.