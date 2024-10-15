NAFDAC Strike: Union Warns of Port Congestion, Risk to Nigerian Lives

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Striking workers of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have warned that the ongoing industrial action now in its second week could put public health at risk in form of substandard products as well as cause congestion at the ports.

These dire consequences were revealed to THISDAY exclusively yesterday by one of the union leaders.

He claimed that the strike, which was engendered by management’s refusal to address pressing welfare issues, has been met with indifference from the Director-General, who has jetted out of the country for the second time since the strike began.

The core issues in the disputes centred on the workers demand for approvals for allowances, review of job-specific allowances, promotion of staff who passed the 2024 examination and payment of outstanding claims dating back to 20114.

Workers also alleged they were forced to use personal resources for official trips, only to face protracted reimbursement delay , adding this stark reality underscores the management’s self-serving attitude, prioritizing personal interests over public health and safety.

“The implications of this strike are far-reaching. Without NAFDAC’s regulatory oversight, harmful products may infiltrate the market, posing serious health risks to consumers. The strike will cripple clearance processes at the ports, causing backlog and delays, with devastating consequences for the economy.

“In addition national health security will be compromised as the absence of effective regulation will undermine Nigeria’s ability to safeguard public health,” the union leader warned.

He said it was unacceptable for the Director-General to abandon her post amid this crisis, displaying callous disregard for the plight of staff and the nation. The public deserves better.

The union subsequently urged the Federal Government to intervene immediately, compelling NAFDAC management to engage with the union and address the lingering issues, as the nation’s health and well-being depend on it.