INEC: 295,603 PVCs Uncollected Ahead Ondo Guber Poll, Distribution commences Thursday

•To deploy 17, 705 Adhoc staff, administer oath of neutrality on 11,799 security personnel

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Fidelis David in Akure





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, revealed that a total of 295,603 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were yet to be collected ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

This was as it announced that the collection of PVCs in all the 203 wards would commence on Thursday.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola stated this at the state headquarters of INEC in Akure while briefing Journalists on the level of preparedness towards election.

The REC also revealed that 11,799 Security personnel drawn from the Police, NSCDC, Immigration, Customs and Correctional Service would be administered oath of neutrality before participating in the election.

Her words: “The distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in Ondo State will commence from 17th October, 2024. This exercise will begin at the Registration Area (RA) level until October 21st , 2024, including the weekend.

“PVC distribution will take place across all 203 RAs in the state, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily after which it will continue at the Local Government Area (LGA) level from 23rd to 29th October, 2024. PVCs will be distributed at designated collection centers across all 203 Registration Areas within the state’s 18 LGAs.”

She urged registered voters, especially those who recently updated their details or newly registered, to take advantage of the opportunity to collect their PVCs.

Notably, Babalola said in line with statutory requirement to publish and provide copies of the voter register to all political parties, the Commission would present the updated register to political parties on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at the INEC office in Akure.

At the same time, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, in a statement appealed to registered voters in the state to pick up their PVCs in person on the approved dates.

The Commission reiterated its policy that no cards would be collected by proxy.

Olumekun noted: “The PVCs for all categories of applicants will be available for collection in 221 centres across the State at two levels.

“First, in all the 203 Wards from Thursday 17th to Monday 21st October 2024. Secondly, in our 18 LGA offices from Wednesday 23rd to Tuesday 29th October 2024 from 9.00am to 5.00pm daily (including the weekends).”

The commission stressed that during the period, the backlog of uncollected PVCs from previous registrations would also be available for collection at the designated centres.