Defending Champions, MFM, to Battle Customs in  Zenith League Final

The defending Champion of the Zenith Bank/NBBF Women’s Premier Basketball League, MFM Women Basketball team on Monday secured their passage to the final of the 2024 edition of the tournament to set up a big cracker against a former champion, Nigeria Customs Women Basketball team, who eliminated nine-time winner of the league, First Bank Women Basketball team in the semis.

In the first semifinal game played, MFM showed champions stuff against surprise team of the competition, Royal Aces, winning all the quarters for a place in the final, defeating their opponent 72-53 to continue their run to another title.

It was a more difficult game for Customs in the second semifinal as they had to sweat for the win against the First Bank team who everyone tipped for the final.

First Bank started the game winning the first quarter but it was a new Customs that returned for the second quarter, taking the game to their opponent, winning it and also taking the lead in the game.

It was the same in the third quarter with First Bank rallying back in the fourth quarter to take the lead at some point in the game while it later move to a draw as First Bank continued to fight.

It however ended 57-51 points in favour of Customs as they clash in the final against MFM who already defeated them during the group stage of the competition.

Last year, MFM needed a win against Customs in the last game of the round robin Super 4 to emerge winner of the season and it was achieved during the extra time as the Lagos-based team secured their first ever title.

The third place game between First Bank and Royal Aces will take place by 2pm while the final will be played by 4pm today at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.