Benin Agog as Friends, Associates Usher in Akpakomiza with a Novelty Match

Friends and associates of the Edo State Governor-elect, Sen. Monday Okpebholo fondly called Akpakomiza and his Deputy, Rt Hon. Dennis Idahosa, are putting up a novelty match as part of their inauguration activities fixed for November 12, 2024.

The brain behind the match, Hon Frank Ilaboya, disclosed this in a release he signed yesterday in Benin City.

Hon. Ilaboya, the immediate past Chairman of Owan West Local Government Area, and a former Chairman of Edo State Football Association, said the novelty match is planned to usher into office the newly elected Governor & his Deputy in grand style.

The match which comes up on Monday, November 11th, a day before the swearing in, will take place at the prestigious Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

In the words of the State Chairman of the Party, Emperor Jarrett Tenebe, the Incoming Governor is a youthful and sports loving personality “and we feel that there is no better time to show this, hence this novelty match.

“The good news is that the Governor-elect and his Deputy are very enthusiastic about this match and looking forward to it with glee.”

He added that the Governor-elect wants to use sports to drive youth empowerment and return the state to its status as the Number 1 in the federation.

“Sports is one of the pillars the Administration of Sen Monday Okpebholo wants to use to empower the youths as well as return Edo State to its number one status in the Federation,” Emperor Jarret added.

So far, numerous friends & associates of the governor-elect and his Deputy have indicated interest to participate and support the successful prosecution of the match.

“Yes, we are getting very positive response from the friends of the Governor and his Deputy, the response has been very encouraging and we hope to put up a spectacular match befitting the status of the in-coming governor,” the two-time Chairman of the Sports Writers Association in Lagos disclosed.

Hon Ilaboya also added the involvement of some top ex internationals in the novelty match.

“We have pencilled down more than five ex internationals to feature in the match. They are also very eager and excited to take to the pitch once again in what promises to be a reunion of some sort.

Top football & sports personalities and administrators are also being invited to grace the ceremony.

The novelty match will feature Akpakomiza X1 versus a mixture of ex internationals and other football enthusiasts.