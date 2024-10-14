Shettima: Climate Change, Manifest Threat to Our Existence

* Seeks collective efforts, evidence-based action plans against menace

Vice-President Kashim Shettima declared Monday that Nigeria has remained proactive in taking steps to address climate change, but was quick to note that despite the interventions, none of the efforts will yield optimal outcomes without collectively tackling a problem he described as a “manifest threat to our existence”.

Presenting a keynote address in Abuja at the second African Climate Forum (ACF) themed “Africa’s Climate Future: Pathways from Dependence to Leadership” and organised by the Global Centre for Law, Business and Economy (GCLBE), Shettima explained that Nigeria had at successive editions of the Conference of the Parties (COP) not only been vocal in its concerns and ideas, but had also taken bold steps to translate these discussions into tangible actions.

The vice-president, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the President on National Economic Council and Climate Change, Miss Rukaiya El-Rufai, stated that

this commitment “stems from our acute awareness of the consequences of climate change—a threat that has left nations across continents grappling for balance, and one that demands nothing less than a collective response”.

Like many other nations, the vice-president whose address dwelt on ‘Securing Africa’s Green Future: Leading the Global Climate Agenda,’ stated that the country had experienced first-hand the devastating effects of climate change.

He said: “We have been at the mercy of unpredictable water bodies, perennial floods, disrupted livestock production, intermittent power generation and food crises.

“These climate-driven realities are not just calls to action; they are vivid reminders that none of us is immune to their consequences. This is why we must come together to compare notes, adopt peer learning mechanisms and agree on practical solutions that will move us forward.

“As we deliberate here today, I urge all of us to recognise that any solution for Africa’s climate future must begin with protecting our ecosystems, promoting sustainable practices and building climate-resilient communities.

“The brunt of climate change that Africa faces can only be mitigated if we stand together. The interventions we implement today will not only secure a greener future through social innovation, but will also serve as our springboard into global leadership on climate action.

“We are bound here today by a shared vision that transcends borders and ideologies—a vision that seeks to navigate the pathways of our collective future.

“As stakeholders in Africa’s climate journey, we are entrusted with the weighty responsibility of charting the course for our continent in the face of one of the most formidable challenges of our time: climate change.

“And so, we embark on this journey of deliberation and collaboration, fully aware of the profound implications that this threat holds for our peace, stability and prosperity.

“Our nation has been proactive in taking steps to address climate change. One such step is the Climate Change Act of 2021, which aims to achieve low greenhouse gas emissions and sustainable, green growth.

“This Act sets ambitious targets, including the goal of reaching net zero, and serves as a cornerstone of our efforts to transition to a more sustainable future. Our Energy Transition Plan (ETP) further outlines our commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2060.

“Alongside this, the National Climate Change Policy (NCCP), Debt-for-Climate Action Swaps, and Renewable Energy Targets are key interventions designed to accelerate our progress, whether through policy adjustments or financing the transition to a low-carbon economy.

“Moreover, Nigeria has established a Committee for the Carbon Market Activation Plan, positioning us at the forefront of creating a robust, sustainable carbon market projected to be worth $2.5 billion.

“In addition, the Presidential Committee on Climate Action and Green Economic Solutions has been set up to oversee and coordinate all climate-related policies and programmes, ensuring that we remain focused on our goals for green economic development.

“However, despite these interventions, we know that none of our efforts will yield optimal outcomes unless we collectively agree that climate change is not a topic for idle debate—it is a manifest threat to our existence. So, I reiterate today an open call across our dear continent to all governments, civil society organisations, the private sector, and the development community to join hands.”

According to him, only through a unified front can they create an all-inclusive approach to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and delivering lasting social impact.

He urged stakeholders to seize the moment to draw up evidence-based action plans, calling on participants at the forum “to engage in constructive dialogue and to exchange best practices that can enhance our collective resilience to the climate-related challenges we face”.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Director General of GCLBE, organisers of the event, Prof. George Nwangwu, noted that

African countries have continued to suffer from the effects of climate change such as floods in Nigeria and droughts in Southern Africa.

As the continent bears no real historical responsibility for climate change effects, he said the question of differentiated responsibility has been a constant topic and was revisited at COP 28 in 2023.

The Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD) was finally operationalised, he said.

According to Nwangwu, for Africa, climate finance is essential not only for combating climate change but also for fostering sustainable development, adding that

the continent is home to some of the world’s fastest-growing economies, yet it faces significant barriers to development, including poverty, inadequate infrastructure and limited access to clean energy.

“By directing climate finance towards sustainable projects, African nations can enhance resilience, promote green technologies and stimulate economic growth,” he said.