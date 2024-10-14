Nigerian Customs Service Wins Prestigious IPRA Golden World Award 2024

The Nigerian Customs Service has been selected as the winner of its Golden World Award (GWA) scheduled to take place at the Metropol Palace Hotel in Belgrade. Serbia, on Friday, 18 October 2024.

In a letter signed by the Secretary General of IPRA, Philip Sheppard which was addressed to the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, IPRA stated that the NCS campaign entry: “100 Days of Impactful PR at Customs Service,” won the Crisis Management category of the Golden World award.

The award, which celebrates outstanding achievements across various sectors, is bestowed upon individuals and organizations committed to international standards of excellence in public relations, nation-building, good governance, community development, and sustainable peace-building.

IPRA frequently showcases PR programmes that are in line with the UN 17 Goals to Transform our World. Moreover, in October, the campaign of the Nigerian Customs Service which was carried out in collaboration with its image Merchants Promotion Limited will be crowned winner in the Crisis Management Category.

The annual IPRA Golden World Awards initiative was established in 1990. It recognizes excellence in public relations practice worldwide in 60 categories. Receipts of the award take particular pride in the recognition granted to their entry as meeting international standards of excellence in public relations.