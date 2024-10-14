  • Monday, 14th October, 2024

Nigerian Customs Service Wins Prestigious IPRA Golden World Award 2024

Business | 2 hours ago

The Nigerian Customs Service has been selected as the winner of its Golden World Award (GWA) scheduled to take place at the Metropol Palace Hotel in Belgrade. Serbia, on Friday, 18 October 2024.

In a letter signed by the Secretary General of IPRA, Philip Sheppard which was addressed to the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, IPRA stated that the NCS campaign entry: “100 Days of Impactful PR at Customs Service,” won the Crisis Management category of the Golden World award.

The award, which celebrates outstanding achievements across various sectors, is bestowed upon individuals and organizations committed to international standards of excellence in public relations, nation-building, good governance, community development, and sustainable peace-building.

IPRA frequently showcases PR programmes that are in line with the UN 17 Goals to Transform our World. Moreover, in October, the campaign of the Nigerian Customs Service which was carried out  in collaboration with its image  Merchants  Promotion Limited  will be crowned winner in the Crisis Management Category.

The annual IPRA Golden World Awards initiative was established in 1990. It recognizes  excellence in public relations practice worldwide in 60 categories. Receipts of the award take particular pride in the recognition granted to their entry as meeting  international standards of excellence in public relations.

