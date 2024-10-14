  • Monday, 14th October, 2024

Kano PDP Votes Kwankwaso’s Ex-Commissioner as New Chairman

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kano State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has elected the former state Commissioner for Agriculture during the administration of Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, Alhaji Yusuf Ado Kibiya, as the new state chairman of the party.

The party National Chairman, Electoral Panel of the Congress, Halilu Abubakar, who was sent by the national headquarters of the party, announced the election result yesterday in Kano.

He said Ado Kibiya secured a landslide victory of 3,964 votes to defeat his major challenger, Nura Nuhu, who scored 244 votes.

According to him, “This congress was a rancor-free and by the grace of God Nigerians would come en mass in 2027 to vote out the APC out of office due bad governance.”

Shortly after the announcement, Abdul Fatah Muhammad administered the oath of office to the 39 newly elected state party leaders at both state and the local levels.

Over 5,000 delegates cast their votes to the 39 new PDP executive members after years of internal wrangling among the party members, who remained for over a year without substantive leadership to steer the party.

In his acceptance speech, Kibiya thanked party members for their confidence and promised to lead with transparency and inclusiveness, aiming to revitalise the PDP in Kano State.

