  • Sunday, 13th October, 2024

Fearless Wins Outstanding Energy Drink Award

Business | 48 mins ago

Fearless Energy Drink, Nigeria’s leading energy drink brand from the stable of Rite Foods Limited, has clinched the coveted “Outstanding Energy Drink of the Year 2024” Award at the recent Marketing Edge Awards held at Sheraton Balmoral, Lagos.

Fearless Energy Drink with the Fearless Classic and Fearless Red Berry variants emerged as the winner in its category, after a thorough rating and evaluation of the highly saturated energy drink market, where the brand made entrant in 2017 with the first-ever packaged polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle packaging that has been the standard for competitors.

Extolling the brand for the win, Mr. John Ajayi, the organiser, and publisher of Marketing Edge Magazine affirmed that the Fearless Energy Drink brand has truly demonstrated its market leadership in all ramifications, surpassing its competitors through sponsorship of effective strategic initiatives. He stated that the feat was also due to the brand’s distinctiveness, innovation, and the positive energy it offers.

While receiving the award, the Brand Manager of Fearless Energy Drink, Olaniyi Aderuku, expressed gratitude to Marketing Edge for the acknowledgment of the brand as the number one in its category, a position that has earned it numerous accolades and has also defined the market standard.

