Eshilokun Promises Action to Enhance Safety on Nigeria’s Inland Waterways 

The senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Marine Transport, Sanni Eshilokun, has expressed his condolences to the governments of Lagos and Niger following a tragic boat collision in the Lagos area that resulted in the loss of lives.

In a statement issued by his media office, Senator Eshilokun conveyed his deep sadness regarding the incident and underscored the critical need for more sustainable safety policies and strategies to protect the lives of Nigerians who rely on waterways for daily commutes.

Eshilokun pointed out the alarming frequency and severity of such accidents. He stressed that as more individuals embrace water transport as a viable option for moving passengers and cargo, it becomes increasingly essential to enhance safety regulations within this sector.

To address these concerns, the Senator assured that his committee is actively working on a comprehensive review of the regulatory framework governing inland waterways transportation. He indicated that this effort will involve collaboration with key stakeholders, including the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, and the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA). Together, they aim to establish a robust and sustainable foundation for water transport in Nigeria.

He emphasized that implementing a regulatory regime focused on safe navigation, vessel integrity, and passenger safety is vital to preventing further tragedies. While acknowledging that some incidents may be unavoidable due to unforeseen marine occurrences, he expressed optimism that the frequency of such accidents could be significantly reduced through improved safety measures and protocols.

This proactive approach underscores his commitment to safeguarding the lives of those who depend on water transport, and reflects a broader responsibility to enhance the overall safety and reliability of Nigeria’s inland waterways.