  • Sunday, 13th October, 2024

Eshilokun Promises Action to Enhance Safety on Nigeria’s Inland Waterways 

Business | 48 mins ago

The senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Marine Transport, Sanni Eshilokun, has expressed his condolences to the governments of Lagos and Niger following a tragic boat collision in the Lagos area that resulted in the loss of lives.

In a statement issued by his media office, Senator Eshilokun conveyed his deep sadness regarding the incident and underscored the critical need for more sustainable safety policies and strategies to protect the lives of Nigerians who rely on waterways for daily commutes.

Eshilokun pointed out the alarming frequency and severity of such accidents. He stressed that as more individuals embrace water transport as a viable option for moving passengers and cargo, it becomes increasingly essential to enhance safety regulations within this sector.

To address these concerns, the Senator assured that his committee is actively working on a comprehensive review of the regulatory framework governing inland waterways transportation. He indicated that this effort will involve collaboration with key stakeholders, including the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, and the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA). Together, they aim to establish a robust and sustainable foundation for water transport in Nigeria.

He emphasized that implementing a regulatory regime focused on safe navigation, vessel integrity, and passenger safety is vital to preventing further tragedies. While acknowledging that some incidents may be unavoidable due to unforeseen marine occurrences, he expressed optimism that the frequency of such accidents could be significantly reduced through improved safety measures and protocols.

This proactive approach underscores his commitment to safeguarding the lives of those who depend on water transport, and reflects a broader responsibility to enhance the overall safety and reliability of Nigeria’s inland waterways.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.