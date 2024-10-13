  • Sunday, 13th October, 2024

Edo Queens, Heartland, Bayelsa Queens, Qualify for S’finals

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo  Queens  and Heartland Queens have advanced to the semifinals of the Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT) after an impressive display at the quarterfinals of the tournament on Saturday.

The twelve-day tournament, in its fourth edition, started on October 6, 2024 and will run through October 17, 2024.

In the opening quarter-final match, Edo Queens sailed through to the next round after crushing their opponent, Abia Anglels Football Club with a 4-0 score line.

The match took place at the University of Benin Sports Complex in Benin City.

Elsewhere, the second quarter-final encounter held at the Western Boys High School between Heartland Queens of Owerri and Benin Republic Espoir FC  ended 1-0 after 90 minutes of play in favour of the Nigerian team.

In another quarter-final encounter at Western Boys High School in Ikpoba-Okha LGA, Bayelsa Queens thrashed Fortress Ladies FC 2-0 to qualify for the semi-finals.

However, the last quarter-final match between Nasarawa Amazons and Remo Stars Ladies at the UNIBEN Sports Complex was stopped after 78 minutes of play as a result of the heavy downpour with the score line at 1-1.

The organisers have announced the decision to continue the match between Nasarawa Amazons and Remo Stars Ladies today at 9pm for the 12 remaining minutes of play.

The FIFA accredited tournament is a brainchild of the Edo State First Lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki. The ongoing fourth edition of the tournament is themed “Say No to Teenage Pregnancy and Abandonment”.

