Temple Muse Presents Gbenga’s  ‘Subconscious Consciousness’

Tosin Clegg

Continuing its culture of showcasing the best of African art, Temple Muse is currently hosting the first solo exhibition of Nigerian artist, Gbenga Matthew, titled “Subconscious Consciousness”.

The exhibition kicked off on the 28th of September and will run till the 20th of October 2024, at the Temple Muse gallery in Victoria Island, Lagos.

This exhibition, curated by Avinash D. Wadhwani, delves into the complex relationship between the conscious mind and the subconscious, offering a visually dynamic and emotionally engaging experience.

Through vibrant abstract expressionist paintings and immersive installations, Gbenga invites visitors to explore the depths of the psyche, revealing hidden layers of meaning within everyday experiences. His unique neo-expressionist style, featuring bold colours, expressive brushwork, and spontaneous symbolic imagery, presents an intense and personal exploration of inner thoughts, emotions, and societal reflections.

One of the standout pieces in the exhibition, “In Love with a Surrealist,” depicts a fragmented figure entangled in a chaotic web of lines and colours, symbolising the tension between rationality and irrational desire, a central theme in his work. Other pieces continue to reflect his philosophical inclinations, including his interpretation of the “Tree of Life,” presented through two-dimensional acrylic panels viewable from both sides, challenging perspectives and reinforcing the exhibition’s theme of “same same but different.”

Gbenga’s art is deeply influenced by his Yoruba heritage and his experiences in The Benin Republic, where he drew inspiration from the similarities and differences between the Yoruba people across borders. His work not only reflects a profound engagement with African identity but also showcases his bold experimentation with scale, colour, and depth. Curator Avinash D. Wadhwani, Creative Director of Temple Muse, describes Gbenga’s work as “an invitation to explore the layered complexities of human thought and emotion.”

Temple Muse continues its tradition of nurturing local talent and offering its clients cutting-edgecontemporary art from Africa and beyond. Visitors to “Subconscious Consciousness” can expect a visually captivating and introspective experience, where the boundaries between awareness, intuition, and artistic expression are fluidly explored.