Obi Azinge Vows to Respect, Uphold Customs, Tradition of Asaba Kingdom

The 14th Asagba of Asaba Kingdom in Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State, Obi Epiphany Chigbogu Azinge, has vowed to respect and uphold the customs and tradition of the Kingdom of Asaba.

Obi Azinge who made the vow in his acceptance speech after he received a staff of office, the official symbol of his authentic royal authority from the son of the late Asagba, Obi Chike Joseph Edozien, Ochendo Asagba, Louis Edozien at recent ceremony held in the Asagba Palace in Asaba, promised to foster unity among the people and residents, promote inclusivity, and establish a welfare/development fund for community development.

The Asagba of Asaba who was flanked by his wife, Agu Nwanyi Valerie Azinge (SAN), promised to build a befitting permanent royal palace for the Asaba monarch and also attract a federal university to the town, pledging to leverage his traditional office as well as global exposure and contacts to attract infrastructural development to Asaba.

Last Saturday’s ceremony was a mix of royalty, culture and tradition a sons and daughters of Asaba Kingdom thronged the event in their resplendent attires denoting peace, entertained dignitaries from all walks of life with their costumes, music and unique dancing steps.

During the relatively brief ceremony, Ochendo Asagba, Edozien who held brief since February 13, 2024 his father transited, according to custom transferred the Asagba’s Staff of Office, to Obi Azinge, formally through the Onihe of Asaba, Chief Ubaka Atu.

As tradition demands, Onoi Ahaba, Obi Benibe Ugboko, presented the keys to the Ogwa-Ukwu to the new Asagba, while the Onyeudo of Asaba, Chief Austin Ndili, who heads the traditional Court of Appeal, also presented the keys to the court to the new Asagba through the Onihe.

The anointing of the new Asagba by the Onihe followed, after which he was formally crowned the 14th Asagba of Asaba in the presence of former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori; the Anglican Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Emmanuel Chukwuma; members of the Asagba-in-Council, Obis, Olinzeles, chiefs, among other traditional title holders and eminent personalities from within and outside the state.

Before transferring the symbol of authority to the new Asagba, the Ochendo of Asaba recalled the transparent process that led to Obi Azinge’s emergence from among 10 contestants, describing him as the right person for the throne.

Edozien expressed confidence that Obi Azinge would diligently continue to advance the desired cause of the kingdom like his predecessor and solicited the support of all and sundry.