Musawa Partners Lagos International Festival to Promote Animation

Charles Ajunwa

The Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has partnered the Lagos International Festival of Animation, (LIFANIMA) 2024, a premier animation festival in Africa, to foster growth in Nigeria’s animation Industry.

The minister who announced the endorsement on Monday, said the collaboration reinforces the ministry’s commitment to empowering Nigeria’s creative industry through strategic initiatives.

In a statement by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, Musawa said to achieve these objectives the ministry will collaborate with LIFANIMA founder, Mr. Muyiwa Kayode, to develop and implement a comprehensive Animation Capacity Building Programme under the Creative Leap Acceleration Programme (CLAP) which is set to launch this year.

LIFANIMA, now in its seventh year, has established itself as a leading platform for the animation sector, promoting local animators, improving Nigerian animation quality, and providing capacity development opportunities for young creatives.

“The festival plays a crucial role in positioning Nigeria on the global animation map, promoting local talent, and advancing the nation’s creative industry.

“This collaboration aligns with the Ministry’s mission to harness the creative economy for national growth and cultural preservation.

“The ministry’s endorsement of LIFANIMA is guided by key objectives aimed at enhancing the nation’s creative economy. These objectives include enhancing storytelling and production quality through increased animation content in mainstream cinema, promoting local animators globally, developing capacity through workshops and sessions on latest animation technologies, promoting tourism by positioning Nigeria as a destination for animation film festivals, and preparing Nigeria’s creative sector for the global animation industry, projected to reach $600 billion by 2030.

“Minister Musawa is excited about the partnership which she said will promote cultural preservation, and economic diversification through the creative economy.

“The ministry’s endorsement of LIFANIMA reinforces our commitment to empowering the Nigerian creative industry through strategic initiatives.

“We look forward to a fruitful festival, showcasing Nigeria’s creative potential and advancing our animation industry’s global standing,” the statement said.