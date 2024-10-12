FTAN, NATOP, ATBOWATON, WABOTAN Call for Measures to Save Lives on Waterways

Charles Ajunwa

Worried about the growing loss of lives in Nigeria’s waterways and its negative impact on maritime tourism, major stakeholders have called for a stricter implementation of rules and regulations guiding the maritime sector in all littoral states across the country.

They advocated for adherence to standard safety procedures by boat operators and commuters so as to put an end to this ugly development.

The stakeholders also called for tougher sanctions against boat operators and commuters who flout these laid down rules and regulations guiding the maritime sector, noting that frequent accidents on the country’s waterways scare away potential local and foreign tourists thereby making operators who invested heavily in maritime tourism to lose patronage and resources.

Those who made the call include, President, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Mr. Nkereuwem Onung, President of National Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), Mrs. Bolaji Mustapha, National President, Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATON), Ganiyu Balogun and National President Waterfront Boat Owners and Transporters Association of Nigeria (WABOTAN), Mr. Tope Fajemirokun, during a press conference held on Wednesday at Kingfisher Restaurant, Lekki Phase One, Victoria Island, Lagos.

FTAN President, Onung who expressed concern over frequent boat mishaps leading to loss of lives, said government and operators must be on the same page to standardise operations of maritime sector in Nigeria.

He said, “When safety procedures are neglected there will be problems. We all know the safety procedures, government has stated them and boat operators have spelt them out but you still see some people who want to cut corners. If a boat is not locked, a servant to the owner can start the boat by 8p.m. to do a sharp business. So I believe that the enforcement of the regulations is possible. Negligence will always lead to accident, a sinner will always suffer consequences for his or her actions whether we like it or not.

There’s always what you pay when you go off the rules and I think that is what we have to advise the people in this sector. Government and private sector should join hands together and make this waterways safe for us so that we can enjoy prosperity. If we are not enjoying prosperity there’s no need.

“With 852 kilometres coastline in our country and with about nine seaports the value of blue economy is tremendous. When we talk about what happens on our waters, all we want to say is that let more people leave the land and take to water because it’s safe. The easiest means of trade in our country, is through waters,” he said.

The Presidents of NATOP, ATBOWATON and WABOTAN, all thanked FTAN President for visiting Lagos, saying his trip was timely and boosted their confidence in maritime tourism.

Others at the meeting were FTAN Vice President South-west, Mr. Tunde Kolade and Lagos State Chairman, Lawal Babatunde.