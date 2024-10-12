From ‘Japa’ to Unity, Poets Reflect Nigeria’s Pulse at People of Poetry

Echoes of Nigeria’s pressing issues resonates powerfully at the recent People of Poetry event, a monthly literary gathering that has become a vital platform for creative expression. Held on October 1— coinciding with Nigeria’s Independence Day—this edition featured a blend of spoken word and music aboard the Texas Connection Ferries in Lagos.

The event showcased performances from some of the country’s most promising poets and musicians including Margo Jey-Sharwan, Xwonder, Amife, Ayobami Songbird, Pate, Hkf, Y1nka, Emmanuel, Classic Mike, and Matthew Michelle. Each performer addressed contemporary issues facing Nigeria, blending art with social commentary.

Classic Mike, the event’s host and founder, delivered a stirring poem reflecting on Nigeria’s slow progress as the nation turned 64. Hkf also captivated the crowd with his piece celebrating Nigeria’s diverse foods and cultures, which he described as forces that unite the nation beyond ethnic divisions.

Amife’s performance offered a powerful metaphorical take on the ‘japa’ movement—the increasing number of Nigerians leaving the country in search of better opportunities abroad. Her poem resonated with attendees, highlighting the emotional and societal impact of the ongoing exodus.

Interspersed with the poetry, musical performances by Ayobami Songbird, Y1nka, and Matthew Michelle brought a lighter tone to the evening. Their melodic vocals and clarinet compositions provided a soothing contrast to the intense themes of the spoken word performances, creating a well-rounded artistic experience.

Classic Mike spoke on the vision behind People of Poetry, stating that the platform was designed to democratize poetry, making it accessible to all Nigerians. “We also hope to sustain this long-term because we haven’t always had platforms like this that amplify our voices as poets and artists,” he said.

“We want to spread this art throughout Africa and to the ends of the earth, such that when people are looking for the best writers, poets and artists from this side of the world, they know to check the People of Poetry—the voice of excellence for poetry. As poets, this platform is ours to amplify our voices, inspire one another and the next generation.”

The People of Poetry event is part of a broader movement to strengthen Nigeria’s literary and arts communities, providing a much-needed platform for creatives to showcase their talents.