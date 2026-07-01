Dangote to Raise Total Refining Capacity in Africa to 2.1m bpd, Seeks Partnership with Congo

• To invest additional $46bn in refining, cement, fertiliser businesses to accelerate industrialisation

• Conglomerate moves to strengthen energy security, deepen continent’s industrial integration

Peter Uzoho





The Dangote Group has outlined its long term expansion strategy, which will increase its total refining capacity in Africa to 2.1 million barrels per day, comprising 1.4 million barrels per day in Nigeria and a planned 700,000 barrels per day refining complex in Kenya to serve East African markets.

This will be facilitated by the group’s planned investment of additional $46 billion between 2026 and 2028 across its refining, cement and fertiliser businesses as part of its drive to accelerate industrialisation across Africa

This comes as the national oil company of the Republic of the Congo, the Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC) and Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals have commenced discussions on a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening the Republic of the Congo’s supply of refined petroleum products while advancing regional energy cooperation and industrial integration across Africa.

Leading a Congolese delegation on a visit to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos, SNPC Managing Director, Maixent Raoul Ominga, described the facility as a strategic asset for Africa and expressed the national oil company’s interest in developing a long-term partnership with Dangote.

“We have visited this remarkable refinery, which represents a major industrial achievement for Africa. The Republic of the Congo has refining capacity and we are keen to explore strategic cooperation that will help strengthen the supply of refined petroleum products while creating value for both organisations,” Ominga said, according to a statement by Dangote Group.

He said discussions between both organisations focused on opportunities for collaboration in refining, petroleum products supply, energy security, industrial development, and knowledge sharing.

Ominga praised the Dangote Group for demonstrating that Africa could successfully finance, build and operate world class industrial infrastructure, describing the refinery as an important milestone in the continent’s industrial transformation.

He also commended the Group’s investments in the Republic of the Congo, particularly in the cement sector, noting that they have strengthened local industrial capacity, expanded production and improved access to construction materials.

President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, reaffirmed the Group’s commitment to Africa’s industrialisation through value addition, regional partnerships and investment across the continent.

“We are for Africa, not just Nigeria. Tell us what you need, and we will see how we can work together,” Dangote said.

He noted that the refinery has established a new benchmark for fuel quality in Africa by producing petroleum products that meet the highest international specifications, while improving access to cleaner fuels and reducing the continent’s dependence on imported refined products from outside Africa.

During the visit, Group Vice President, Oil and Gas, Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, outlined the Group’s long term expansion strategy, which will increase its total refining capacity to 2.1 million barrels per day, comprising 1.4 million barrels per day in Nigeria and a planned 700,000 barrels per day refining complex in Kenya to serve East African markets.

He also disclosed plans by the Group to invest additional US$46 billion between 2026 and 2028 across its refining, cement and fertiliser businesses as part of its drive to accelerate industrialisation across Africa.

The engagement underscores the shared commitment of SNPC and Dangote Industries to deepen African energy cooperation, strengthen regional value chains and promote greater self-sufficiency in refined petroleum products as the continent advances towards enhanced energy security and increased intra African trade.

Also present at the meeting were Group Executive Director, Commercial, Oil and Gas, Dangote Industries Limited, Fatima Aliko Dangote; Adviser to the President of the Republic of the Congo, Peggy Ndongo; and advisers to the SNPC Managing Director, Aymar Ebiou and Norbert Mabiala.