Tinubu Wants UN Charter Preamble Enshrined in Constitutions of Member States

President Bola Tinubu has called on member states of the United Nations to incorporate the Preamble to the UN Charter into their national constitutions, saying the move would reinforce global peace, justice, human dignity and international cooperation.

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, made this known on Monday during an informal meeting of the UN General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York ahead of President Tinubu’s participation in the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly scheduled for September.

Ambassador Ibrahim, who also chairs the Budget and Appropriation Committee (Fifth Committee) of the UN General Assembly, said the President believes that adopting the UN Charter Preamble in national constitutions would strengthen the shared values on which the United Nations was founded.

In a statement signed by his media office in New York, Ibrahim said, “President Bola Tinubu believes that incorporating the Preamble to the Charter of the United Nations into the constitutions of member states will serve as a permanent reminder of our collective responsibility to humanity and reinforce the universal principles of peace, justice, human dignity and international cooperation.”

The envoy said the proposal is aimed at deepening the commitment of member states to preserving international peace and security, protecting fundamental human rights, promoting justice and respect for international law, advancing social progress, and encouraging peaceful coexistence among nations.

Ibrahim also welcomed the continued commitment of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council-the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China and the Russian Federation-to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

“The President’s proposal is designed to strengthen the collective resolve of all member states in advancing the ideals of the United Nations and ensuring that the values contained in the Charter remain central to national governance,” he added.

According to Ibrahim, the proposal received applause from delegates at the informal General Assembly meeting, reflecting broad support for initiatives that promote global solidarity and reinforce the founding principles of the United Nations.

He added that the proposal reflects Nigeria’s commitment to multilateralism and its support for a stronger, more inclusive and effective United Nations dedicated to promoting peace, sustainable development and shared prosperity across the world.