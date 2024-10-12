Flykite Productions Donates Training Ring to Nigeria Police Boxing Association

In continuation of their intervention in Nigerian boxing, Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, have donated a high-quality training ring to the Ikeja chapter of the Nigeria Police Boxing Association.

The donation, which took place yesterday, followed the gifting of gloves, punching bags and headgear to Tipo Boxing Academy and Capo Boxing Gym, both in Lagos

Speaking during the presentation, Chief Operating Officer, Fkykite Productions, Bamidele Johnson, said the gesture is a component of the company’s Corporate Social Investment Initiatives, which are aimed at accelerating the development of Nigerian boxing and boxers. “We are delighted to present this ring to the Nigeria Police Boxing Association. Our goal is to support your boxing club and contribute to the growth of Nigerian boxing, with the hope of developing boxers who will bring pride to the country,” he said.

Representative of the Police Boxing Association, Augustine Okporu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, described the ring as the best gift the boxing association ever received. “I know about Flykite’s efforts at developing talents and promoting boxing and I am delighted that they have extended their gesture to our association. This is the best gift we’ve ever received in our association. I say a big thank you to Flykite Productions for supporting us,” Okporu said.

Flykite Productions has been a key figure in the promotion of boxing in Nigeria, having successfully organised 31 editions of the GOtv Boxing Night and the GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, an initiative focused on discovering and developing young boxing talents nationwide.