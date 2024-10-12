Akobundu: Any Policy Not Hinged on People’s Welfare Won’t Alleviate Current Hardships

On his part, Senator Akobundu said that every policy should be majorly targeted at improving the welfare of the Nigerian masses so that the hardship in the land could be mitigated.

He made the call during the distribution of over 2,000 bags of fertiliser to his constituents at his Oloko, Ikwuano, country home, saying that political leaders must understand that the ultimate goal of governance is people’s welfare.



He stated that if political leaders occupying elected and appointed positions should set their minds on improving the lives of the people by delivering the needed dividends of democracy, the hardships in the country would drastically reduce.

Akobundu, who is a PDP Senator, decried the attitude of political actors in rival political platforms with penchant for denigrating other political leaders elected on different party platforms.



He alluded to the “misguided attacks” on him by a fellow federal lawmaker, Hon. Ginger Onwusibe, who represents Isiala Ngwa North/Isiala Ngwa South federal constituency on the platform of Labour Party.

“I’ll continue to render impactful service and programmes to my people no matter the unwarranted attacks by people like Ginger Onwusibe, who, despite all the good things I have done for him politically, has remained ungrateful and resentful and not failed to insult me in any political gathering he finds himself,” he said.

Despite the barbed attacks by political foes, Akobundu vowed that he would never allow anybody to distract him from fulfilling his mandate of serving his constituents, the people of Abia, and Nigeria in general.

He said that he would remain focused on delivering quality representation and service to his constituents, adding that anyone claiming that he is not visible in his senatorial district or not providing the needed dividends of democracy is “optically challenged and needs an ophthalmologist urgently”.

The Abia Central Senator, who is the Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs, reeled out a number of developmental projects he has embarked upon since November 15, 2023 when he took his seat in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

These include distribution of palliatives, provision of fully paid three-year scholarship/sponsorship of 113 NTI students, and scholarship for indigent students in tertiary institutions under his foundation.

Other empowerment programmes include ICT training for 1,000 youths of the senatorial district, training of some youths on tailoring and agric produce ventures, and provision of sewing machines.

“Since my inauguration into the Senate on November 15, 2023, I have done a lot of programmes aimed at elevating my people and changing their lives positively,” he said.

He announced that lands have been secured and contractors would soon commence work on various project sites for his planned skills acquisition centres in each of the six local governments that make up Abia Central senatorial district.

Akobundu announced that soon solar street lights would be installed for his constituents in realisation of his ‘Abia Central Must Glow’ initiative.