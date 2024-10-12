AFCON 2025: Dele-Bashiru Rescues Super Eagles with Late Winner against Libya

Substitute Fisayo Dele-Bashiru came off the bench to rescue the Super Eagles with a late match winner against a stubborn Libyan Mediterranean Knights in an AFCON 2025 qualifier in Uyo Friday evening.

The Lazio midfielder put away a cross from the left by the hardworking Moses Simon in the 86th minute to finally break the deadlock against Libya, who kept out the home team for most of this 2025 AFCON Group D fixture.

The Super Eagles thus consolidated leadership of their qualifying group with seven points from three matches.

Benin Republic who defeated Rwanda 3-0 in the other group fixture in Abidjan are second with six points.

In the Nigeria versus Libya fixture in Uyo, the first half belonged to the Super Eagles, but inspired goalkeeping by Murad Al Wheeshi meant both teams went into the break without any goals.

Ademola Lookman was the liveliest in the opening periods, but his threats were continuously snuffed out by the resolute North Africans.

The Atalanta forward thought he had given the Super Eagles the lead late in the game, but he was denied by a rather controversial offside call, before Dele Bashiru finally did the damage to the relief of a packed stadium in Uyo.

Elsewhere in the group, Benin Republic under former Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr continued to stay within striking distance of the Super Eagles in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Captain Steve Mounie opened scoring for Benin Republic in the seventh minute in their adopted home in Abidjan.

They extended their lead in the 67th minute, before they made the game safe three minutes later.

Both 2026 World Cup qualifying rivals will clash again in Kigali Tuesday in continuation of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Benin Republic have six points from three matches, a point behind table-topping Nigeria. Rwanda are third with two points, while Libya remain rooted to bottom with a point.