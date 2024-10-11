More Accolades for Air Peace

Since the past three weeks, Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace has been receiving commendations and awards because of its operations and the critical role it plays in moving Nigerians from one destination to another.

Despite the current challenges besetting air operation in Nigeria, the airline has stoically sustained its flight service to the country and in response, many Nigerians have continued to express appreciation to the airline.

The latest was the commendation from the former Governor of Kano State and former Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who eulogised Nigeria’s major carrier for its exceptional service.

Kwankwaso narrated his experience during his recent flight from Lagos to London, and expressed deep satisfaction with the airline’s performance, highlighting its smooth operations and competitive pricing.

Kwankwaso described his experience with the airline as highly satisfactory, particularly impressed with the quality of service provided during his journey.

“Very wonderful takeoff, smooth landing, and of course, a very comfortable environment,” he remarked, recommending the airline to both Nigerian and international travellers.

The former governor of Kano State did not only commend the comfort of the flight but also pointed out the affordability of Air Peace’s fares, praising the airline for offering competitive prices on the Lagos-London route compared to other carriers.

Kwankwaso’s endorsement came at a time whqen Air Peace is making significant strides in the international market, with its Lagos-London service receiving positive feedback from various passengers.

Kwankwaso’s high-profile endorsement serves as a testament to Air Peace’s growing influence in the aviation industry.

He urged Nigerians and even non-Nigerians to consider Air Peace for their travel needs, suggesting that the airline has the potential to compete globally while remaining a source of national pride.

In addition to his commendation, Kwankwaso encouraged the airline to invest in greater marketing efforts, noting that many Nigerians are still unaware of Air Peace’s international services.

He expressed confidence that with increased publicity, the airline would attract more passengers and become a preferred choice for international travellers.

The former governor also suggested that Air Peace expand its domestic routes to include key cities such as Abuja and Kano, where he believes there is high demand.

“In Kano, we have many passengers that will be very happy flying this airline,” Kwankwaso stated, expressing optimism about the airline’s potential for growth within Nigeria.

Kwankwaso also commended the visionary leadership of Air Peace’s Chairman, Dr. Allen Onyema and expressed appreciation for his entrepreneurial spirit and efforts to establish international connections for Nigeria.

“I congratulate the Chairman, Dr Allen Onyema, who is a very good entrepreneur working hard to ensure we have international routes to other places from Nigeria,” Kwankwaso said.

This commendation is not the first time Kwankwaso has had positive interactions with Air Peace.

In 2019, Air Peace airlifted 475 students sponsored by Kwankwaso’s Kwankwasiyya Development Foundation to Dubai and India for postgraduate studies, further cementing a strong relationship between the airline and Kwankwaso’s initiatives.

In a statement, the airline said with endorsements from figures like Kwankwaso, it will continue to strengthen its position as a key player in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

As the airline expands its services, both locally and internationally, such commendations are expected to attract even more passengers and solidify its standing both in the regional and global aviation market.

Kwankwaso is one of high profile Nigerians that have chosen to fly Air Peace Lagos-London service. There are other highly placed Nigerians who left their traditional foreign airlines to patronize the Nigerian carrier because of its efficient service and because of the love they have for the country.

The former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo enjoyed Air Peace Lagos-London flight service, and the former Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo; Emir of Kano, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi; Chairman of Rainoil, Gabriel Ogbechie, among others, have also expressed their satisfaction in flying Air Peace.

Recently, a Nigerian who flew Air Peace London to Lagos, wrote about his experience on his Facebook account and said, “What wowed me about the Air Peace London- Lagos trip wasn’t the food. I knew from the get go that the food would be out of this world. Anyone that flew Air Peace before the Covid pandemic era on business class was offered ‘egusi’ soup and other delicacies. I had enjoyed that severally. So that wasn’t the catch for me. It wasn’t the ambience of the aircraft either because I have seen aircraft.

“What shocked me were members of the cabin crew. I thought they would behave in the same way local cabin crews behave. Generally Nigerians are very poor with customer relationship and communication. Don’t tell me that you have not experienced it. I set the bar low for them, but shockingly they showed class . I couldn’t find a single fault. Not even one. They were better than crew members from several airlines that I have used. They were so un-Nigerian in customer communication and service,” the customer said.

Many Nigerians who experienced Air Peace flight service to London from Lagos always push that the airline should operate more international destinations to relieve Nigerians of high fares that they pay to some destinations, provide them that homely touch in their in-flight service and also create more jobs for Nigerians as the company continues to expand its operations.

The federal government has been magnanimous to designate Air Peace to the US, Dubai, Johannesburg and many other international destinations. In preparation to service these routes, Air Peace is at the cusp of acquiring more long-haul aircraft in addition to narrow body aircraft to add to its fleet. THISDAY learnt that before the end of the year, the airline would bring in more aircraft to add to its fleet.

Another Nigerian passenger who travelled from London to Lagos, TayoAina, in his Tik-tok account narrated his experience in Air Peace flight. He spoke about the food, the service and the aircraft, noting that everything was in great shape.

“I flew Nigeria’s Air Peace from London to Lagos and what I experienced was not what I expected. I heard about the new Air Peace flight from Lagos to London, I was super excited that we finally have a Nigerian owned airline that can provide very good service.

“I am proud of how far Air Peace has come, and we, as Nigerians, must really help them to succeed with these international routes by deciding to use their service over other foreign airlines, even if theirs is cheaper.

“These other airlines are ready to do anything to frustrate their business because of their high profits. We all know why they dropped their ridiculous prices,” Aina said.

Air Peace gives Nigerians hope and it is a worthy ambassador of the country, as its carries Nigerian flag across the continents.