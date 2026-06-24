Managing Initial Challenges of Implementing State Policing in Nigeria

As Nigeria grapples with mounting security challenges, the debate over state policing has evolved from a theoretical proposition into an urgent national imperative, bringing into sharp focus the complex task of managing the challenges associated with its implementation, writes Linus Aleke.

Driven by rising insecurity across the federation, the proposal for decentralised policing has gained renewed momentum, even as it continues to raise complex constitutional, financial and operational questions.

At the centre of this evolving conversation is President Bola Tinubu, whose position on state policing has remained consistently supportive and unequivocal.

Speaking during a Ramadan dinner with members of the National Assembly, where governance and security reforms were discussed, the President underscored the need for a policing structure that reflects Nigeria’s diversity and complexity.

According to him, Nigeria’s security framework must evolve to meet contemporary realities, stressing that a centralised system is no longer sufficient to address the scale and spread of threats across the country.

He stated: “Our security challenges require a structure that is closer to the people. We must be bold enough to consider state policing as part of the reforms needed to protect lives and property across the federation.”

This position is not new. During his tenure as Governor of Lagos State, Tinubu consistently advocated greater subnational control over internal security, arguing that states require operational proximity to respond effectively to local threats. That long-standing conviction continues to shape his reform agenda at the federal level.

Within the National Assembly, legislative momentum has begun to build. The House of Representatives has made notable progress in advancing the constitutional amendment process required to establish state policing. Lawmakers have described the reform as a necessary response to Nigeria’s evolving security landscape.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, captured this sentiment when he observed:

“I have consistently argued that a highly centralised policing system cannot adequately address the diverse and complex security realities of a country with over 220 million people, 36 states and 774 local government areas.

“State policing will reduce response times, improve intelligence gathering and enable security personnel to operate within communities they understand culturally, linguistically and socially.”

Speaking at the Nigerian People’s Strategic Conference and Defence Exhibition 2026 in Abuja, Kalu further revealed: “The bill now proceeds to the Senate and subsequently to the State Houses of Assembly for consideration.”

His remarks reflect a growing legislative consensus that decentralisation, if properly structured, could significantly improve operational efficiency and strengthen community-based policing outcomes.

The Senate, on its part, has intensified efforts to refine the legal framework in preparation for its passage. At a recent strategic engagement, Senator Osita Izunaso emphasised the urgency of concluding the legislative process.

He stated: “The Senate is fine-tuning the state policing legal framework passed by the House of Representatives and is expected to pass the legislation within two weeks, underscoring the imperative of decentralising policing functions in Nigeria.”

Following Senate consideration, attention is expected to shift to the State Houses of Assembly, where optimism remains high that the constitutional amendments will secure the required approvals. Given the broad support already expressed by state governors, many observers believe the reform is likely to receive endorsement with minimal resistance.

Despite the growing political consensus, however, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has raised critical concerns regarding the proposed structure and implementation framework. At a recent meeting in Abuja, governors unanimously endorsed the principle of state policing while stressing the need for constitutional safeguards and clearer operational parameters.

Among their principal concerns are the proposal to move policing from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List, concerns over National Assembly oversight that could undermine state autonomy, and fears of political interference in the approval process. Funding also remains a major issue, particularly the proposed three per cent allocation from the Federation Account, which governors consider inadequate to sustain recruitment, logistics, training and operational requirements.

Addressing reporters after a meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum in Abuja, Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, articulated the position of the governors, while commending the initiative.

He said: “The Forum received a presentation from the NGF Secretariat and a delegation of the Honourable Attorneys-General of the States on efforts to support the establishment of State Police in Nigeria. It also noted a dedicated consultation with the attorneys-general to review the proposed constitutional amendments and implementation frameworks.

“Governors emphasised the need for State Police to be constitutionally sound and aligned with the principles of federalism and the protection of citizens’ rights. The Forum acknowledged the collaborative effort and noted that the outcomes of the consultations would strengthen the states’ collective position.”

There are also concerns regarding administrative bottlenecks, legal ambiguities and the regulation of small arms and light weapons, all of which stakeholders warn must be carefully addressed to prevent unintended security consequences. The governors further argued that any framework requiring federal approval for state policing structures could weaken responsiveness and undermine operational independence.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, while presenting the Nigeria Police Force’s implementation framework to the National Assembly, stressed that the reform is intended to strengthen rather than fragment national security.

According to him, the 75-page document contains “professional insights and strategic recommendations” aimed at ensuring a balanced, effective and workable model.

He further explained that decentralisation would allow the Nigeria Police Force to focus on transnational and other complex crimes, while state police formations concentrate on localised security threats. In his words, the objective is “synergy, not competition; partnership, not duplication.”

Tinubu’s administration has maintained that security reforms must be bold, pragmatic and adaptive, a position increasingly echoed by lawmakers across both chambers of the National Assembly.

Nevertheless, dissenting voices remain cautious. Retired Deputy Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Sule Momodu, has consistently argued that structural reforms within the existing federal policing framework may be preferable. He maintains that strengthening the Nigeria Police Force and fully implementing existing legal provisions could achieve similar outcomes without the risks associated with decentralisation.

Similarly, security analysts have highlighted concerns about the potential misuse of state-controlled security apparatuses for political purposes, as well as disparities in institutional capacity across states, which could deepen existing security inequalities if not properly addressed.

International experience, however, offers compelling evidence in support of decentralised policing models. Studies from federal systems such as the United States, Canada and Germany suggest that state or provincial policing structures can improve response times, strengthen intelligence gathering and enhance public trust. In several jurisdictions, decentralised policing has also been associated with measurable reductions in specific categories of crime, particularly those requiring rapid local intervention.

In Nigeria’s case, the IGP’s committee has reportedly examined at least two major implementation models: a dual-policing structure, under which federal and state police would operate within clearly defined jurisdictions; and a coordinated decentralised model that grants states operational autonomy while maintaining national oversight standards. Both frameworks seek to balance local responsiveness with national security cohesion.

Ultimately, the success of state policing in Nigeria will depend on how effectively these initial challenges are managed. Legal clarity, sustainable funding, clearly defined command structures and robust accountability mechanisms will be essential to preventing institutional overlap, operational conflicts and political abuse.

While the concerns raised by stakeholders remain valid, the momentum for reform is unmistakable.

If carefully designed and effectively implemented, state policing has the potential to reshape Nigeria’s internal security architecture by bringing law enforcement closer to the people while preserving national unity, accountability and operational coherence in an increasingly complex security environment.