Less-Privileged, Women Empowered as Glorious Covenant Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Women and the less privileged in the society yesterday benefited from the humanitarian services of the Glorious Covenant Ministry in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

Speaking during a press briefing to unravel line up of activities to mark the 30th anniversary of the church, the Chairman of the Planning Committee for the programme, Dr. Blessing Daniel-Kalio, said the ministry was structured to reach the needs of the members and the less privileged in the society.

Daniel-Kalio said the church epitomises love for all members, especially the women, adding that “we organise empowerment programme as part of effort to cushion the biting economic hardship in the society.”

Addressing journalists at the church auditorium yesterday, the General Superintendent of Glorious Covenant Ministry, Pastor Dagogo Cookey-Gam, said the church was founded on October 16, 1994, at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

He revealed that the founder and senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre and other prominent clergymen from the Pentecostal denomination will be speaking at the programme planned to mark the church anniversary.

Cookey-Gam said the ministry went through trials before standing, adding: “For the pioneer members of the ministry who 30 years ago were separated by God for beginning a new work for Him, I believe the memories of all that transpired that led to the birth of the new baby named GCM is still very much with us”.

He mentioned other speakers expecting for the programme to include Dr Friday Bekee, Dr. Steve Ogan, Rev Oarhe, Pastors Ezenekwe Allen, P.J. Alagoa, Femi Adesanya, Ben Goodness, among others.

According to the General Superintendent, “This is our pearl anniversary, and it has been set aside to truly appreciate God for the things He has done, and all the giant strides the ministry has made under God within this period.

“I thank God for the privilege of being your chief host in this convention of the ministry as the General Superintendent, which incidentally is my first. Our last convention, which was our Silver Jubilee, was 5 years ago in 2019. A lot has happened from then till now.

“Today, we have lands, houses, souls that we did not have when we came on board. As we celebrate 30 years of our journey and existence as a people, we have every reason to bless the name of the Lord. He has carried us to cities, towns, villages and countries and we are still on the move.”