Intnl Girl Child Day: Africa Missions Global Make Case for Girl Child Empowerment

Africa Missions Global, Nigeria Chapter, and SHE Conference have called for the empowerment of the girl child to create a brighter and equitable future, stressing the importance of women to achieve balance in society.

They, however, urged the girl child not to give up on their dreams, saying the world needs them to become better.

This was just as hundreds of ambitious young school girls from Ogun and Lagos states gathered to shape their ‘Vision for the Future.’

The speakers, which included Foluke Irukera, Sabrina Ozma, and Michelle Adudu, inspired the audience with their experience and expertise, highlighting education, self-confidence, resilience and determination as factors essential for overcoming obstacles and achieving success.

President of Africa Missions Global, Nigeria Chapter, Mr Remi Olumuyiwa, said: “One thing I know for a fact is that the future is so bright that you do not need a pair of glasses to look at it. Here at Africa Missions Global, we are deeply invested in different parts of well-being that affect the African continent; our initiatives like Water Africa, Educate Africa, and so many more are geared toward affecting lives positively. This event sits directly on the advocacy for the education for the African girl child, and I am more than happy that we are here, building these girls to become positive contributors to society.”

On their part SHE Conference said that, “Today demonstrates our commitment to empowering girls to shape their future. We have always been at the forefront of advocacy for the female gender. Today we celebrate our younger ones, and our younger selves. We are proud to provide a platform where they can grow, learn and thrive.”

Plenary sessions at the event focused on: envisioning a brighter future, building self-esteem and confidence, overcoming peer pressure and stereotypes, exploring STEM careers and entrepreneurship, and cultivating leadership skills.

One of the participants said: “This event has opened my eyes to the possibilities. I am now more confident to pursue my dreams.”

The celebration of IDGC by SHE Conference also featured a visit to Redeemers High School to empower, inspire young girls and re-establish the message in line with the theme.