BOWFT: Bayelsa, Heartland Queens Qualify for Quarter-finals 

Bayelsa Queens and Heartland Queens have secured spots in the quarterfinals of the ongoing 4th edition of the internationally acclaimed Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT), emerging as the top teams in their respective groups during the group stage of the competition.

Bayelsa Queens demonstrated their dominance in Group B to stay atop the table with nine points, while Heartland Queens of Owerri secured the lead in Group D with the maximum nine points.

In Match-day 4, Bayelsa Queens thrashed their opponents, Espoir FC of Benin Republic 4-0 at the University of Benin Sports Complex in Benin City to secure their qualification to the next round of the tournament while Heartland Queens defeated Aigle Royal d’Adjara of Cotonou, Benin Republic, 1-0, at the Western Boys High School in Ikpoba-Okha LGA of Edo State.

BOWFT, Nigeria’s foremost pre-season women’s football tournament, is an initiative of Mrs. Betsy Obaseki in collaboration with private sector partners to groom and empower the girl-child, and engender grassroots sports development in Edo State and Nigeria, while promoting causes that raise awareness about and discourage social vices.

In its 4th edition, the 2024 Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament with the theme, “Say No to Teenage Pregnancy and Abandonment,” is taking place in Benin City, the Edo State capital, between Monday, October 6th and Thursday, October 17, 2023.

This year’s edition is aimed at raising awareness and generating public interest to check the prevalence of teenage pregnancy and abandonment.