Bill to Establish Road Safety Special Armed Squad  Scales Second Reading

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a Bill for an Act to amend the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Act, 2007, to make provision for the establishment of Road Safety Special Armed Squad.

The Bill, which was sponsored by Hon. Abiodun Derin Adesida (APC, Ondo) and Hon. Olaide Lateef Muhammed (APC, Oyo), was passed at plenary yesterday.

The bill seeks to make the Road Safety Corps on the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal enjoy benefits attached to that grade, including retirement grade.

The bill also seek to empower the FRSC with the responsibility for road traffic administration and safety management, preventing and minimising road traffic crashes on public roads, supervision of users of such public roads, and regulation of traffic thereon.

The proposed legislation plans to empower the commission with the powers of clearing of obstruction on any part of the public roads and for educating drivers, motorists and other members of the public generally on the proper use of public roads.

In a related development, the House has urged FRSC to adopt modern technology in its operations and embrace technologically-assisted enforcement such as Automatic Vehicle Local and Automated Traffic Enforcement systems; Advanced analytics and data platforms, amongst others.

The lawmakers also urged the commission to evaluate the effectiveness of enforcement strategies, whether technologically-assisted methods are reducing traffic violations and improving safety.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Garba Ibrahim Muhammad at plenary yesterday.

Muhammad while presenting the motion said that FRSC enforcement methods of physical checkpoints pose potential risks to commuters, the location of checkpoints on steep inclines or declines can be dangerous, especially for motorcycles and tricycles, application of sudden brake or swerve maneuvers to avoid checkpoints can lead to accidents.

“Checkpoints create bottlenecks, especially during peak hours, leading to traffic gridlocks and delays coupled with alleged reports of FRSC officials engaging in corrupt practices at checkpoints, soliciting bribes from motorists, or impounding vehicles for minor offenses.”

“The FRSC practice of using motorcycles and vehicles to chase commuters for traffic offences raises concerns as the chase was always on high speed, posing a risk to bystanders, and resulting in loss of control leading to injuries and accidents.”