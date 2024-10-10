PDP Crisis: NWC Under Pressure to Sanction Anti-Wike Members

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The battle for control of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new dimension as the Illiya Damagum-led National Working Committee (NWC) is said to be under pressure to sanction some of its members perceived to be opposed to former Rivers state Governor and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

This is coming as the PDP NWC is said to have split sharply along the line of those loyal to the FCT Minister and those believed to be rooting for the supremacy of the party’s Constitution.

THISDAY gathered that the Damagum-led NWC has summoned an emergency meeting to suspend the said anti-Wike members for allegedly insisting on the adherence to party rules particularly on the issue of Rivers state PDP Congresses.

A source hinted that members of the NWC were being induced by a powerful politician to ensure the suspension of the said members so as to ensure a complete take-over of the affairs of the party.

The source who withheld the names of those marked for suspension, however added that it was not clear if they were open to the move.

Stating that no particular offence had been identified against the said members aside from perceived divergence with the Wike camp, the source expressed concerns that such move by the NWC can trigger a serious crisis in the party.

It was gathered that the activities of the members listed for suspension have frustrated several moves by a particular camp to weaken the party and secure total control of its structure ahead of the 2027 general election.

The battle for the soul of the PDP had shifted to the control of Rivers State structure with Damagum and the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu in August this year, writing to the Appeal Court.

They insisted that the PDP would remain on an appeal over the embattled 27 members of the Rivers state House of Assembly contrary to the legal position of the party.