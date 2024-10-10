  • Wednesday, 9th October, 2024

NAICOM Signs MOU With Youth Development Ministry

Ebere Nwoji 

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), has signed memorandum of Understanding MOU) with the Ministry of Youth Development to train 1000000 Nigerian youths under a programme tagged, “one million youths in insurance.”

The commission said the program tagged “One Million Youths in Insurance” is in line with the project of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to create more jobs and empower the youths. 

It said the program was aimed at sensitising Nigerian Youths with knowledge and best practices to be able to participate in insurance, boost youth entrepreneurship by offering financial protection and peace of mind, create employment across the 774 local government areas by providing another channel of opportunities for our youths.

According to NAICOM, the programme will also promote insurance awareness on social media and other platforms boost the insurance industry in Nigeria with impact across other sectors and accelerating Nigeria’s Financial Inclusion mandate.

The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Ayo Omosehin, in his remarks thanked the Minister of State for Youths Comrade Ayodele Olawande for his commitment towards the project and expressed his appreciation to all parties involved in the project believing that the project would  be a clear win for  Nigerian youths .

