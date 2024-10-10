Breast Cancer: Raising Awareness, Inspiring Hope

In commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is marked globally every October, the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, hosted an awareness seminar centered around the 2024 theme: “No one should face breast cancer alone”. Esther Oluku writes that awareness campaign was targeted at educating women about breast health, recognising early signs of breast cancer, and the importance of seeing a diagnosis not as a death sentence but a treatable condition

From as early as nine years old, girls experience the first signs of puberty through breast development, symbolising their transition into womanhood.

As women grow, society’s perspective on breasts evolves—and while much attention is often placed on the aesthetic significance of breasts, the topic of breast health, particularly breast cancer, is rarely discussed openly in both formal and informal African settings.

This gap in public discourse underscores the need for awareness and education. More women need to understand that breast cancer is not just a health issue but one that touches on identity, self-esteem, and emotional well-being.

This lacuna was what the recent seminar by the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) sought to fill. Leaning on the commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is marked globally every October, the hospital hosted an awareness seminar centered around the 2024 theme: “No one should face breast cancer alone.”

The event aimed to educate women about breast health, recognising early signs of breast cancer, and the importance of seeing a diagnosis not as a death sentence but a treatable condition.

The seminar also highlighted the emotional journey many women face during treatment and how they can maintain their femininity and sense of identity post-diagnosis.

Breast Cancer: The Global Picture

Breast cancer is the most common cancer worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, breast cancer accounted for 2.26 million cases out of the 10 million total global cancer cases. Other prevalent cancers include lung cancer (2.21 million cases), colon and rectum cancer (1.93 million), prostate cancer (1.41 million), skin cancer (1.20 million), and stomach cancer (1.09 million).

Cancer occurs when abnormal cells multiply uncontrollably, forming tumors that may spread to other parts of the body. This can happen in various tissues or organs, including the breast.

While cancer can affect anyone, regardless of age, research shows that cancer in children often spreads more quickly than in adults. Furthermore, cancer can be triggered by environmental factors, exposure to harmful chemicals, biological mutations, or the presence of cancer-causing viruses.

The Importance of Early Detection and Screening

At the LUTH seminar, Dr. Habeebu Muhammad, Chief Clinical Coordinator of the NSIA LUTH Cancer Center and Head of the Radiology Department, emphasized the critical role of breast self-examinations and clinical screenings in early detection. He explained how regular self-examinations help women detect any abnormalities in their breasts, which can be a key indicator of cancer in its early stages.

“There are various screening programs that we can do to limit the mortality and fatality of breast cancer, from breast self-examination to clinical evaluations,” Muhammad said. He explained that self-exams should be done monthly, typically on the 10th day after menstruation.

“On the 10th day, with your clothes off, you use your right hand to examine the left breast and the left hand to examine the right breast, including the armpit area. You want to check for any lumps, swelling, discoloration, or unusual discharge from the nipples. If you notice any of these signs, it is important to consult a doctor for further evaluation.”

Muhammad also highlighted the role of clinical breast exams, which can be done once every six months or annually. For women over 40, mammograms become essential, while younger women may undergo ultrasounds for screening purposes.

In addition to screening, lifestyle choices play a role in cancer prevention. Dr. Muhammad advised women to avoid smoking and reduce alcohol consumption as these behaviors are linked to increased cancer risks.

Diagnosis? It’s Not a Death Sentence!

For many women, the mere thought of a breast cancer diagnosis is terrifying. The fear of undergoing chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or mastectomy—the surgical removal of one or both breasts—adds a psychological burden. However, medical experts consistently affirm that breast cancer, when detected early, is treatable, and a diagnosis should not be viewed as the end of life.

As women age, particularly around 40 years or nearing menopause, they become more susceptible to developing breast cancer. This period is critical for screenings, as it significantly boosts the chances of catching the disease early. However, even when the diagnosis comes later, advancements in treatment have led to significant success rates in curing or managing breast cancer.

One of the most challenging emotional aspects of breast cancer is the idea of mastectomy, which can feel like a loss of femininity. The breast, symbolizing much more than just a body part, is tied deeply to identity and self-image. The fear of losing one’s breast can lead to depression and anxiety.

At the seminar, a breast cancer survivor shared her story, describing how she battled the emotional weight of her diagnosis and subsequent treatments, including a full mastectomy. She explained how, after chemotherapy and radiotherapy failed to halt the disease’s progression, a second mastectomy became her only option.

“I was devastated at the thought of losing my breast again,” she said. “But I had no choice; I knew it was my life at stake. Today, I am five years post-surgery, and I am a survivor. My journey has been difficult, but it’s not the end of my story.”

Government Initiatives: Broadening Access to Cancer Care

In Nigeria, the financial burden of treating cancer can be overwhelming. However, LUTH’s NSIA Cancer Center, which has treated over 11,000 patients, is leading the fight against cancer in West Africa. Dr. Ayodeji Oluwole, Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee at LUTH, emphasized the need for government intervention to ensure broader access to affordable cancer care.

One such initiative is the Chemotherapy Access Programme (CAP), which provides free chemotherapy drugs to cancer patients. Oluwole also stressed the importance of enrolling in the National Health Insurance Act (NHIA), which covers part of the costs of cancer treatment.

“Through the NHIA, more women can receive financial relief for their treatment. While breast cancer treatment isn’t fully subsidized, ongoing efforts are being made to improve access and affordability. We hope that in the near future, cancer treatment will become entirely free, especially for indigent women,” Oluwole noted.

Healing, Recovery, and Reconstruction

Breast cancer treatment varies depending on the stage and severity of the disease. For some women, chemotherapy shrinks or eradicates the cancerous cells, while others may need a mastectomy. After undergoing such treatments, women have options for physical reconstruction.

Dr. Abdulrazaq Lawal, Consultant General Surgeon at LUTH, spoke about the importance of breast reconstruction for women who have undergone mastectomies. In the case of partial mastectomies, women can opt for surgical reconstruction of the breast. For those who undergo full mastectomies, implants may be used to replace the removed breast, helping patients regain a sense of normalcy and confidence.

These reconstructive options provide women the opportunity to maintain their self-esteem and body image after surgery, which can be essential for emotional healing and recovery.

The Power of Awareness and Support

The LUTH Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar echoed a powerful message: breast cancer is not a solitary journey. Awareness, early detection, and proper treatment can save lives. Through increased government intervention, accessible healthcare, and strong support systems, no woman should face breast cancer alone.

By focusing on education, self-care, and emotional resilience, the seminar not only provided critical medical information but also inspired hope. Women who have survived breast cancer are living testaments to the fact that, with the right support and timely treatment, breast cancer can be overcome.